USC Basketball: Bronny James Legitimized Himself For NBA Draft, Expert Opines
The USC Trojans will likely have a few prospects taken in the upcoming NBA Draft but none are a bigger name than guard Bronny James. Despite a poor freshman season with the Trojans, James declared for the NBA Draft in hopes of proving to teams that he could make the cut.
Entering the NBA Draft Combine, there was doubt about the draft status of Bronny but he showed out. Jonathan Givony of ESPN praised the way that James performed at the NBA Draft Combine.
“This is a positive week in Chicago for Bronny James.” Givony said in an ESPN interview on May 17. “He has moved in to the late second round of our latest projections. We gonna have him at 54 in our next update.”
James has proved that he could handle some things that many teams had questions about. Most people hadn't heard from him regarding his wants and desires in the league and he answered all questions professionally.
Being the son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny has dealt with all sorts of criticism entering the draft process. But his performance has earned him a better reputation in NBA circles.
“Talking to NBA people out here, they feel like he has legitimized himself as a real NBA prospect and that he’s not some kind of sideshow, LeBron’s son that the cameras are following,” Givony stated.
In all likelihood, Bronny will be drafted by some team, it's just a matter of where. He has been projected to be at the end of the first round to the back part of the second round. But it seems that his dream of being drafted will likely become a reality.
More Trojans: USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Talks Bronny James at Draft Combine