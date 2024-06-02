USC Basketball: Bronny James Selected by LeBron Finals Rival in New Mock Draft
Former USC freshman guard Bronny James is all but set to take his talents to the next level. James has impressed scouts this offseason and has gone from a projected undrafted player to a late second-round pick. The 19-year-old has made some noise during the NBA Draft Combine, and soon enough, his name will be called on draft night.
Where will James land, though? Well, according to ESPN's latest mock draft by Jonathan Giovony and Jeremy Woo, they have Western Conference powerhouse, the Golden State Warriors selecting James. Givony and Woo have the Warriors selecting the former USC Trojan with the No. 52 overall pick.
James has impressed in the last handful of weeks with his defensive quickness. He displayed some of that prowess with USC, but it was clear he was hampered and lacked confidence at moments in his first year in Southern California.
Nonetheless, many experts and pundits believe he has the skill set to be a vital player in the league due to his quickness, defensive ability, and three-point shooting. While his numbers at USC don't pop off the page, his skillset in the NBA may be better suited than in college.
Nothing is set in stone, but it appears that James' name will be called later this month.
