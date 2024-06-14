USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Passed Over for Green Room Appearance in NBA Draft
Former USC men's basketball star Isaiah Collier was not one of the 12 players initially invited to attend the NBA Draft and wait for their name to be called in the green room, per ESPN. There is still a chance Collier could get invited, as up to 12 more players are expected to be invited to attend.
For now, French basketball players Zaccharie Risacher, Tidjane Salaun, and Alex Sarr, UConn's Donovan Clingan, Kentucky's Reed Sheppard, NBA G-League Ignite's Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, UConn's Stephon Castle,Tennesse's Dalton Knecht, Colorado's Cody Williams, South Carolina's Devin Carter, and Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter have been invited to attend the draft.
The 6-foot-3 guard Collier declared for the 2024 NBA Draft following his freshman season with the Trojans. Collier averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game during the 2023-24 campaign. Collier had a high of 31 points during an 82-75 win over Washington late in the year.
Collier's freshman season was stunted for nearly a month when Collier was out with a hand injury. The injury slowed down Collier's campaign, and hurt the Trojans significantly.
Prior to his freshman season, Collier was a favorite to become a top-five pick in this draft. He has since dropped from that projected, but is still predicted to be a first-round pick by many.
Collier's teammate Bronny James, who also declared for the NBA Draft this offseason, has not received an invitation at this point either. The NBA Draft begins on June 26.
