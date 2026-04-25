Why Eric Gentry Is a Better NFL Draft Prospect Than His Projection Suggests

One of the more interesting things before Day 3 of the NFL Draft is taking a look at USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry and his skill set that could be more valuable than his projection suggests.

Following the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Gentry is still on the board as one of the more interesting linebackers still available.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Unique Length

One of the most intriguing aspects of Gentry’s potential is the unique length he brings to the linebacker position with a frame at 6-6. Most linebackers do not possess this kind of length and typically are built with a thicker frame.

Gentry does not have that dense build, but instead possesses great length that has helped him to become disruptive in passing lanes and force opposing quarterbacks into much tougher throws. Despite what many believe about his longer frame, Gentry brings the needed physicality to be successful at the second level of the defense.

In his 2025 season with USC, Gentry recorded 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, five forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. Throughout his final college season, Gentry showed his ability to produce in almost every area of the defense, which gives him a solid opportunity to carve out a role in the NFL next season.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws under pressure from Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Special Teams Contributor

In addition to his ability to contribute on defense, Gentry’s length could also help him to become a solid contributor on special teams in the kicking game.

With his length, Gentry could be used in a variety of ways on special teams, which includes blocking kicks, which can often completely change games, especially at the NFL level. Gentry could also be a valuable communicator with his experience at linebacker to make sure the unit is lined up properly and eliminate any potential missed assignments.

The later it gets in the draft, the more that NFL teams want to find versatile players who can also add value on special teams. Gentry provides that versatility and could be one of the more unique skillsets available in the later rounds.

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) poses for a photo during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Dynamic Second Level Speed

Added onto his length and ability to contribute on special teams, Gentry also has unique speed at the second level. At the USC Pro Day, Gentry ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, which gives him the ability to match up with almost every position in coverage.

Based on previous NFL prospects like safety Nick Emmanwori, versatility has become one of the more important traits, and with his speed, Gentry could help to add that to several NFL defenses.

When it comes to matching up in coverage, Gentry could physically match up with most tight ends and the larger receivers to limit size mismatches across the board. In addition to his size, the speed Gentry possesses could help him to stick with these players in man coverage, giving the defensive coordinators tremendous versatility in the coverages and blitzes that could be called.

With Gentry being available in the later rounds, the flexibility and versatility he provides in all aspects of the defense could help him be selected before the conclusion of the NFL Draft and adapt his skill set as the NFL game continues to evolve.

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