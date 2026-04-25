Why Eric Gentry Is a Better NFL Draft Prospect Than His Projection Suggests
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One of the more interesting things before Day 3 of the NFL Draft is taking a look at USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry and his skill set that could be more valuable than his projection suggests.
Following the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Gentry is still on the board as one of the more interesting linebackers still available.
Unique Length
One of the most intriguing aspects of Gentry’s potential is the unique length he brings to the linebacker position with a frame at 6-6. Most linebackers do not possess this kind of length and typically are built with a thicker frame.
Gentry does not have that dense build, but instead possesses great length that has helped him to become disruptive in passing lanes and force opposing quarterbacks into much tougher throws. Despite what many believe about his longer frame, Gentry brings the needed physicality to be successful at the second level of the defense.
In his 2025 season with USC, Gentry recorded 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, five forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. Throughout his final college season, Gentry showed his ability to produce in almost every area of the defense, which gives him a solid opportunity to carve out a role in the NFL next season.
Special Teams Contributor
In addition to his ability to contribute on defense, Gentry’s length could also help him to become a solid contributor on special teams in the kicking game.
With his length, Gentry could be used in a variety of ways on special teams, which includes blocking kicks, which can often completely change games, especially at the NFL level. Gentry could also be a valuable communicator with his experience at linebacker to make sure the unit is lined up properly and eliminate any potential missed assignments.
The later it gets in the draft, the more that NFL teams want to find versatile players who can also add value on special teams. Gentry provides that versatility and could be one of the more unique skillsets available in the later rounds.
Dynamic Second Level Speed
Added onto his length and ability to contribute on special teams, Gentry also has unique speed at the second level. At the USC Pro Day, Gentry ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, which gives him the ability to match up with almost every position in coverage.
Based on previous NFL prospects like safety Nick Emmanwori, versatility has become one of the more important traits, and with his speed, Gentry could help to add that to several NFL defenses.
When it comes to matching up in coverage, Gentry could physically match up with most tight ends and the larger receivers to limit size mismatches across the board. In addition to his size, the speed Gentry possesses could help him to stick with these players in man coverage, giving the defensive coordinators tremendous versatility in the coverages and blitzes that could be called.
With Gentry being available in the later rounds, the flexibility and versatility he provides in all aspects of the defense could help him be selected before the conclusion of the NFL Draft and adapt his skill set as the NFL game continues to evolve.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94