USC Basketball: NBA Makes Final Decision on Isaiah Collier's Green Room Presence for 2024 Draft
With the 2024 NBA Draft less than two weeks away, a host of prep basketball players are on the cusp of seeing their dreams realized.
One of those athletes is Isaiah Collier -- the much-ballyhooed guard out of USC. The freshman ended up entering the draft after a decent season in which he averaged 16.3 PPG, 4.3 APG, and 1.5 SPG on 49 percent from the field.
There was a question as to whether Collier would garner an invite to be at the draft in the famed green room. Normally, the league invites prospects and their families to be at the event in person with the assumption they'll be surefire first-round picks.
Collier's draft stock has been a bit volatile -- though conventional wisdom suggests he'll still be selected in the first round. As reported by Jonathan Givony, it appears as if most NBA franchises think highly of Collier.
The ESPN reporter revealed that Collier did garner an invite to be in Brooklyn on June 26.
Collier does have several traits which should translate well to the NBA. For one, he's got great size for the point guard position. He's got a big, muscular frame to combat the physical rigors of the sport. Collier has a nice feel as a passer, and athletically he likely won't be overwhelmed by the quickness and speed he'll see.
While he's not a 'like-for-like' as a player, there are some similarities to former NBA player Deron Williams. Collier will have to improve on his three-point efficiency (33.8 percent last year). He also averaged 3.3 turnovers per contest playing for the Trojans. Being able to take care of the basketball will be imperative should Collier want to play extended minutes as a rookie.
Collier was among the best prep prospects for his class coming into college. USC wasn't exactly a stable environment this past year. Collier had to contest with veteran Boogie Ellis for touches and shots. A plethora of injuries decimated USC's season early, and the team as a whole was very disjointed.
There's a world in which Collier can realize the immense potential he had coming out of Atlanta. It'll take the right fit -- though there's a lot to work with.
