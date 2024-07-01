USC Football: 4-Star Safety De-Commits From Trojans
The USC Trojans have lost one of the top commits from the class of 2025. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star safety Hylton Stubbs has decommited from USC.
The Florida native was being heavily pursued by his home state university, Florida University, and with his decommitment, the Gators are now favored to snag the junior safety.
Stubbs has yet to commit to the Gators officially; however, all indications are that he will land in Gainsville. The safety is ranked No. 99 nationally, the No. 10 safety in his class, and the No. 17 player in his home state.
Stubbs told On3 earlier in June how interested he was in staying close to home.
"They're very close to home," Stubbs told On3. "They have shown interest in me forever. They're still pushing for me, so I'm definitely interested in people that are very interested in me."
According to 247Sports, Florida and Miami are the top two schools in the running for Stubbs. Alabama, Arkansas, and USC are the next ones in line. Stubbs hails from Jacksonville, Florida, stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds. He helped his high school reach Florida's 4M title game and was credited with 97 tackles (8.5 tackles for loss ), six interceptions, six pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his junior season.
More Trojans: Will Caleb Williams Earn All-Rookie Team Honors This Year?