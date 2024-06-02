USC Football: D'Anton Lynn Making Presence Felt Already
The USC Trojans will soon enter a pivotal 2024 season in which they'll enter a new conference: the Big 10. The Big 10 conference will bring a multitude of challenges to the Trojans, coming from the Pac-12. The Trojans will look to establish themselves as an elite Big 10 team, and they know it all starts on the defensive end.
The Trojans are ready for the challenges they'll endure on defense due to their new defensive coordinator, D'Anton Lynn. Lynn was brought to USC to build a solid defensive foundation, and apparently, he's already making his presence felt. The one person he's making a presence on is USC and NFL legend Ronnie Lott. During a luncheon for this year's Lott IMPACT Trophy, Lott spoke on Lynn's impact.
"There are so many coaches who do more than teach you how to play the game of football, and that's what he's about," said Lott.
"And the reason he's like that is because his dad's all about that. So we're very fortunate, not just to have him, but to get all the other characteristics, because … we're trying to make sure guys graduate and they have a chance to be productive and that they have a chance to be able to see there's a lot out there they can accomplish."
Lott has done it and done it all in his Hall of Fame career, so his words mean a lot. It was evident the Trojans needed to fix their defense after two years of mediocrity, at best. Lynn has a chance to put USC back on the map and intends to do just that this time in South L.A. instead of Westwood.
The 34-year-old is wise beyond his years and led the Bruins to the No. 1 ranked rushing defense, second in the nation in yards per rush allowed, and third in the nation in sacks per game. USC will look to reap those benefits during Lynn's tenure.
