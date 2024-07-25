USC Football: Former WR Jordan Addison Opens Up Following DUI Arrest
Former USC football wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on July 12 after he was found asleep at the wheel near the Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of driving under the influence. Upon his return to training camp this week, Addison spoke on the arrest publicly for the first time.
Addison noted that he was "surprised" by the support he received from the Minnesota Vikings, and credits that for helping him come out of a "dark place."
"I was surprised by the support that I received," Addison said after training camp Wednesday. "I didn't think it was going to be how it was, but it was really important. I was in the dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me."
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said they were "disappointed" in Addison, but also wanted to help his development off the field.
"We care about these players, we really do, and we want to make sure we're doing our part for development on the field," O'Connell said this week. "The other aspect of that is off the field and the life skills, development, decision-making ... that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability."
While Addison has the support and help of his team, the second-year pro is ready to face any discipline that will come his way in the aftermath of the arrest.
"Any disciplinary actions that come my way I'm going to stand tall, face it, get through it and shake back," Addison said. "I'll own up to everything, and I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved, so I'll do what I've got to do."
Addison had previously gotten into trouble with the law before his first NFL training camp in 2023 when he was arrested after allegedly driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge and had his driver's license revoked for six months.
