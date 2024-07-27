USC Football: Kamari Ramsey Reveals Which NFL Star His Game is Modeled After
USC football safety Kamari Ramsey is modeling his game after his favorite NFL player, Derwin James, heading into his junior year of college football. Ramsey, who transferred to USC from UCLA this offseason alongside defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, looks to emulate the Los Angeles Chargers on the field because of his versatility at the position.
"His versatility," Ramsey said at Big Ten Media Day. "You can't take him off the field because third down he could be blitzing, he could be covering your best receiver, he could be in the slot, he could be lined up on your tight end, he could be in the box, helping the post. When you have a player like that, he's a chess piece. You could move him anywhere, you could put him anywhere and he's going to be effective. That's why I gravitated towards his game because I take pride in being versatile."
James' versatility has made him a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler in his first six NFL seasons. As Ramsey said, James can play in any way the defense needs and can grab sacks, interceptions, tackles, fumbles, and break-up passes.
Ramsey also noted that he watches several other NFL safeties including Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr., Atlanta Falcons' Jessie Bates, and Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland.
Heading into his first year with the Trojans, Ramsey will look to build off a 2023 season in which he recorded 40 total tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception. He joins a USC defense that was the kryptonite of their football program in 2023, finishing 116th in yards allowed per game.
Ramsey will make his Trojan debut on Aug. 31, against LSU.
