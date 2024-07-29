USC Football: Miller Moss Praises Zachariah Branch During Media Day
The USC Trojans are seeking to be one of the more surprising teams in the Big Ten after their horrendous 2023 season. Although 2023 was not great, as they enter 2024, they will come in with hope and optimism.
The Trojans will look a bit different this season as they lost their Heisman trophy winner, Caleb Williams, to the NFL. They will now be led by junior quarterback Miller Moss. Moss will be the full-time starter for SoCal, and one of his main jobs will be to get the ball to their explosive offensive pass catcher, Zachariah Branch.
During Big Ten media day, Moss was asked about Branch's growth, and he praised what he's done to become a better football player in 2024.
" I mean, obviously, he had a phenomenal freshman year. He's just one of those guys who's electric with the ball in his hands," Moss said. I think he's done a lot of work in the offseason. Obviously, he ran track for USC, but also just to become a more complete receiver, and I'm really excited to see how our offense continues to get creative and get the ball."
Branch had one heck of a freshman season. He recorded 31 receptions for 320 yards, an average of 10.3 yards per reception, and three scrimmage touchdowns. However, Branch really shined on special teams, where he had 24 returns for 442 yards and two touchdowns in both the kick and punt returns.
Branch will strive for an even better sophomore season as he enters the Big Ten, and he'll do so under Moss' guidance. Moss will get the first crack at being a full-time starter, and he showed that he certainly has the chops in the Holiday Bowl in late December.
We'll see how that translates into a full season.
