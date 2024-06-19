USC Women's Basketball: Trojan Honored After Remarkable Comeback
There are many different kinds of incredible comebacks in sports, but few come close to what USC women's basketball star Aaliyah Gayles has overcome.
Gayles was an incredibly talented basketball player in Nevada growing up, where she dreamed of playing at USC. The 5-foot-9 point guard was the No. 8 overall high school recruit in the country in the class of 2022, and she had signed with the Trojans.
Things to a drastic turn for Gayles' lifelong dreams and plans when prior to her freshman year at USC, she attended a party where she was shot several times and wound up with 18 bullet holes in her body. Gayles' life and basketball dreams suddenly took on a completely different trajectory, as she underwent multiple surgeries and lots of physical therapy just to be able to learn how to walk again.
She later progressed so well in her recovery that she eventually made her return to the basketball court over a year and a half later on Nov. 10, 2023. In total, Gayles appeared in seven games during the 2023-24 season, and is heading into her sophomore season this fall.
In honor of her resilience and incredible comeback, Gayles was named the 2024 Honda Inspiration Award winner.
"I'm very grateful and honored to win this award," Gayles said, via USC Communications. "It's a big moment for me to have come this far and to be recognized for my hard work and dedication. I'm also very happy to be among these other two finalists who have also overcome so much. I want to say thank you to everyone for believing in me and my story, and for all the support and love I have received. Fight on!"
USC women's basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who visited Gayles in the hospital after the shooting and promised Gayles would still attend USC, congratulated Gayles as well.
"We are thrilled that Aaliyah is being recognized with such a prestigious award for the qualities that we see every day: her fighting spirit, belief, loyalty and incredible strength," Gottlieb said, via USC Communications. "The Honda Awards recognize the best of the best in collegiate athletics, and AG belongs in this company. She has handled an unfathomable circumstance with unwavering faith and strength. She is a valued and important member of our USC women's basketball team and remains an inspiration to our staff and players, as well as anyone who has the pleasure to know her. We are very proud."
