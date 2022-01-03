Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown's Amazing Two-TD's, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown's Amazing Two-TD's, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

    St. Brown scored two touchdowns for the Detroit Lions during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
    Author:

    St. Brown scored two touchdowns for the Detroit Lions during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine on offense. During Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, St. Brown scored two touchdowns for his team.

    WATCH - Amon-Ra St. Brown Touchdown No. 1:

    WATCH - Amon-Ra St. Brown Touchdown No. 2:

    St. Brown was named NFC offensive rookie of the month on Dec. 30. The former USC Trojan caught 35 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns during the month of December.

    Recommended Articles

    The California native was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17411991
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown's Amazing Two-TD's, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

    just now
    USATSI_15308933
    Football

    USC Cornerback Issac Taylor-Stuart Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17064310
    Football

    USC OLB Drake Jackson Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17257467
    Football

    Lincoln Riley Talks USC Job On College GameDay: 'This Was Too Good To Pass Up'

    Jan 1, 2022
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Football

    Colorado Buffaloes Hire Former USC Coach

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_15916534
    Football

    Ohio State Football Player Rips USC Fan Environment

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17411991
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    Former USC Wide Receiver Named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17201874
    Football

    Twitter Reacts To Holiday Bowl Cancellation

    Dec 28, 2021