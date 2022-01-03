WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown's Amazing Two-TD's, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine on offense. During Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, St. Brown scored two touchdowns for his team.

St. Brown was named NFC offensive rookie of the month on Dec. 30. The former USC Trojan caught 35 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns during the month of December.

The California native was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

