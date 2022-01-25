Report Reveals Which NFL Team Should Consider WR JuJu Smith-Schuster In Free Agency

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will enter free agency this offseason, after signing a one year deal with Pittsburgh in 2021. Smith-Schuster has spent five seasons in the NFL, all under Mike Tomlin.

Despite having interest from teams around the league last offseason, including the Kansas City Chiefs, the former USC wideout opted to remain a Steeler. However, uncertainty at the quarterback position continues to persist amid Ben Roethlisberger's alleged retirement. The big question now remains will Smith-Schuster sign a long-term deal with Pittsburgh or take his talents elsewhere?

USA TODAY

Pro Football Focus believes Smith-Schuster would be a great fit for the Indianapolis Colts.

"Colts quarterback Carson Wentz might be the most scrutinized player in the NFL, and perhaps rightfully so, but his lack of receiving options this season flew very under the radar. Second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. cemented his status as a clear No. 1 this season, going over 1,000 yards receiving and earning a 79.9 receiving grade that ranked 18th.

Outside of Pittman Jr., legendary Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton once again struggled to stay healthy, as did 2019 second-round receiver Parris Campbell. The Colts' top two tight ends are also set to be free agents, leaving a huge void on an offense already looking for more.

Smith-Schuster is a sure-handed slot receiver who can feast underneath while Pittman Jr. works the outside, and Wentz could certainly stand to benefit from a consistent check-down option. Smith-Schuster has dropped just 4.8% of targets in his NFL regular-season career (ranking above the 75th percentile among qualifying wide receivers), and he was able to return several months early from what was expected to be season-ending shoulder surgery, so he should be 100% come Week 1, 2022."

Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, but was able to return for Pittsburgh's final game against Kansas City. The Southern California native finished 2021 with 15 receptions, 129 yards and zero touchdowns.

