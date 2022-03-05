Skip to main content

Insider Provides Exclusive Insight On JuJu Smith-Schuster's Free Agency Status

Smith-Schuster enters free agency in 2022.

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster enters free agency this offseason after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal in 2021, and will likely look for more long-term stability ahead of next season.

During an interview at the 2022 NFL Combine, All Steelers writer Noah Strackbein said that he believes return to Pittsburgh is very possible for Smith-Schuster.

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

"Right now it does sound like he will return to the Steelers," Strackbein said.

"That is more Kevin Colbert, their general manager talking about the intangibles that he brings. Yesterday he was asked in the local media scrum, 'where do you find the leadership after Ben Roethlisberger?' Not addressing anybody on the team, he went right to JuJu. It sounds like the Steelers want him back, and JuJu has made it known that he would like to return to Pittsburgh."

Smith-Schuster spent three seasons with the USC Trojans before declaring for the NFL Draft. He finished his career at Southern California with 143 catches for 2,178 yards and 15 TDs.

The Steelers utilized their second round draft pick in 2017 to select him at  No. 62 overall. Since then, Smith-Schuster has made a solid impact for Pittsburgh's offense over five seasons.

He finished the 2021 season with 15 receptions, 129 yards and zero touchdowns; and returned for the teams final game of the season after suffering a devastating shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos. 

-----

