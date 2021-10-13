    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Heartbroken' After Season Ending Surgery

    The former USC wide receiver shared a heartfelt message to Steelers fans following his procedure.
    Author:

    Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke out for the first time since suffering a gruesome shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos.

    Smith-Schuster left the football field in visible pain on Sunday. Following an MRI, it was determined that the fifth year pro would need season ending shoulder surgery. Smith-Schuster underwent surgery on Wednesday morning, and posted a heartfelt message to Steelers' fans, following the procedure. 

    "Blessed to have had a successful surgery this morning," said the TikTok star.

    "There's no other way to say it, but I'm heartbroken that I'm going to be out the rest of the season. It kills me to have worked had all year to help our team on the field and now have my season cut short five weeks in. I'll do everything in my power to recover and I'll put in another full offseason of work next year to perform to the best of my abilities next season."

    According to AllSteelers, the former USC wide receiver, "will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the next four months before returning to any football activity."

    Recommended Articles

    Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason worth $8 million dollars. His expectation was ball out in year five, and sign a long-term deal with Pittsburgh following the 2021 season. 

    Appearing in only five games, JuJu closes out the 2021 year with 15 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns. 

    ----

    Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16929676
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Heartbroken' After Season Ending Surgery

    12 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 4.55.00 PM
    Recruiting

    Big Ten Powerhouse Offers USC 2022 Quarterback Commit Devin Brown

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13989117
    Football

    USC Freshman TE Michael Trigg Avoids Surgery Following Utah Injury

    6 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 7.58.09 PM
    Football

    Injury Update: USC QB Jaxson Dart 'Feeling Good'

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16829541
    Football

    Can USC Football Turn Things Around? Former Pac-12 Coach Weighs In

    Oct 12, 2021
    USATSI_11212513
    Football

    Insider Eliminates Top Candidate for USC Coaching Vacancy

    Oct 12, 2021
    USATSI_16835199
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    NFL WR Michael Pittman Jr. Balled Out in Colts OT Loss to Ravens

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16926565
    Football

    SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings: USC Drops Again

    Oct 11, 2021