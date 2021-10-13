JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Heartbroken' After Season Ending Surgery

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke out for the first time since suffering a gruesome shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos.

Smith-Schuster left the football field in visible pain on Sunday. Following an MRI, it was determined that the fifth year pro would need season ending shoulder surgery. Smith-Schuster underwent surgery on Wednesday morning, and posted a heartfelt message to Steelers' fans, following the procedure.

"Blessed to have had a successful surgery this morning," said the TikTok star.

"There's no other way to say it, but I'm heartbroken that I'm going to be out the rest of the season. It kills me to have worked had all year to help our team on the field and now have my season cut short five weeks in. I'll do everything in my power to recover and I'll put in another full offseason of work next year to perform to the best of my abilities next season."

According to AllSteelers, the former USC wide receiver, "will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the next four months before returning to any football activity."

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason worth $8 million dollars. His expectation was ball out in year five, and sign a long-term deal with Pittsburgh following the 2021 season.

Appearing in only five games, JuJu closes out the 2021 year with 15 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns.

