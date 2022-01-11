NFL QB Sam Darnold Breaks Silence On 2021 Season: 'I'm Not Playing Good Enough'

Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold started the 2021 NFL season with a new franchise, the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers traded three draft picks for the Southern California native, who spent 2018-2020 with the New York Jets.

Looking ahead: Carolina elected to pick up Darnold's fifth-year option. Despite struggling this season, Darnold remains confident that he can fix his mistakes, and win football games moving forward.

"I'm always going to have that belief in myself that I am a starting quarterback in this league, and that I can win football games. It's just alluding to what I said earlier; I think is the biggest thing, is just not turning the ball over. I get that fixed, and I win games in this league," Darnold said according to 247Sports.

"At the end of the day, like I said, I'm not playing good enough to win football games. That's just it. I think after the season we can start to look at how I've been playing throughout the season, but that's pretty much all I have to say on that one."

Darnold was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. In four seasons he has tallied 10,624 yards, 54 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions. He finished 2021 with 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

-----

