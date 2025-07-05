Atlanta Falcons' Drake London: NFL's Best Wide Receiver Under Pressure?
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London goes under the radar when discussing the elite pass catchers in the NFL far too often. The former USC Trojans standout is coming off a career-best season where he finished top-ten in nearly every major wide receiver category, yet he was still not named as an All-Pro or Pro Bowler despite the numbers saying otherwise.
Now, as the NFL offseason is nearing its end and preseason predictions are drawing to a close, statistics that may have swept under the radar last season are resurfacing. In a list by Pro Football Focus, Drake London was ranked as the most targeted wide receiver in pressured passing situations. London is not only talented, he’s reliable and dependable all game.
“London caught 22 of 37 pressured targets for 303 yards in 2024. He moved the chains 14 times, gained 32 yards after contact and recorded eight gains of 15-plus yards, earning a 77.6 PFF receiving grade when his quarterback was pressured. Over the past two seasons, London has been targeted 65 times with his passer facing pressure (10th most), and he owns a strong 80.2 PFF receiving grade on those plays. He has 35 catches in those situations for 515 yards and 24 first downs,” said PFF analyst Lauren Gray.
In additional news, London was also recognized by his peers in the NFL as one of the top 100 players in the league. In the player-voted ranking that’s become an offseason staple, London was ranked 97th. While some may argue that’s far too low, and they’d be correct, it’s still an honor to be selected by your peer group as one of the best players in the league, especially in one of the most talent-filled position groups like wide receiver.
"Drake is a really funny one because he comes across as this really nice, just calm demeanor human, and he is absolutely the opposite when it comes to football," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said earlier this offseason about the young star. "He is a barnyard bully. He's a dog. He's a high-level competitor. You better get your coaching and your information to him during the week because when the lights come on, it's time to play football, and he's going to go."
"What I do appreciate from him is his approach every day," Falcons wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard said. "It's business-like; he's all ball. It's an approach that one can appreciate because he's trying to take his game to the next level. So, we're looking for more from him now, not just because of the fifth-year option, but because that's what we expect."
London may not yet be receiving the credit he truly deserves on a national scale just yet, but if he continues on the trajectory he’s currently on, there will be no way for him to deny his greatness going forward. With the Falcons offense being the most talented it’s been in eight seasons, London will have an opportunity to remove all doubt that he’s one of the best in the NFL.