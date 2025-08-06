All Trojans

Jordan Addison Suspension Sends Shockwaves Through Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for violating the NFL's substances of abuse policy. The former USC Trojans star will now be out for the first three games of the 2025 NFL season.

Cory Pappas

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended by the NFL for three games for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy. The former USC Trojans star made up one of the best receiving rooms in the NFL last season with Justin Jefferson. 

He will miss Week’s 1-3 against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Jordan Addison Suspended Three Games

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings received bad news with the announcement that wide receiver Jordan Addison will be missing the first three games of the 2025 season due to suspension. Addison has been a great No. 2 wide receiver behind superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. 

Addison is entering year three in the NFL. Through his first two seasons with the Vikings, he has totaled 133 receptions for 1,786 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns. The Vikings are coming off a 14-3 2024 season. Addison was a key part of the success of this offense and they Vikings will now have to fill his void during the suspension. 

Minnesota Vikings 2025 Outlook

December 31, 2022; Glendale, Ariz; USA; Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the pregame before the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Ncaa Fiesta Bowl Game / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Minnesota Vikings will hand the ball to J.J. McCarthy to be their starting quarterback this season. McCarthy was selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He suffered a season ending knee injury in his first preseason game, and never played another snap in his rookie year.

Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold started every regular season and playoff game for the Vikings last season. Darnold had a great year, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. He ended up signing with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

In addition to Addison, there is an abundance of weapons for McCarthy to throw the ball to. This aerial attack is led by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has established himself as arguably the best receiver in the league. In 2024, he had 1,533 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Vikings also have two of the best pass catchers at tight end and running back. Tight end T.J. Hockenson hauled in 62 receptions for 455 yards last season even though he only played in 10 games. Running back Aaron Jones was a threat out of the backfield, catching 28 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns.

Kevin O'Connell Enters Year Four in Minnesota

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O Connell during the first quarter against t
Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O Connell during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

2025 will be Kevin O'Connell's fourth as coach of the Minnesota Vikings. He has a record of 34-17 in his first three seasons. This includes two playoff appearances in 2022 and 2024. O'Connell is still looking for his first postseason win. He has a playoff record of 0-2.

O'Connell was able to get the most out of Sam Darnold last season at quarterback. Will he be able to do the same with J.J. McCarthy this year?

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

