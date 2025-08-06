Jordan Addison Suspension Sends Shockwaves Through Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended by the NFL for three games for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy. The former USC Trojans star made up one of the best receiving rooms in the NFL last season with Justin Jefferson.
He will miss Week’s 1-3 against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals.
Jordan Addison Suspended Three Games
The Minnesota Vikings received bad news with the announcement that wide receiver Jordan Addison will be missing the first three games of the 2025 season due to suspension. Addison has been a great No. 2 wide receiver behind superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Addison is entering year three in the NFL. Through his first two seasons with the Vikings, he has totaled 133 receptions for 1,786 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns. The Vikings are coming off a 14-3 2024 season. Addison was a key part of the success of this offense and they Vikings will now have to fill his void during the suspension.
Minnesota Vikings 2025 Outlook
The Minnesota Vikings will hand the ball to J.J. McCarthy to be their starting quarterback this season. McCarthy was selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He suffered a season ending knee injury in his first preseason game, and never played another snap in his rookie year.
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold started every regular season and playoff game for the Vikings last season. Darnold had a great year, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. He ended up signing with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.
In addition to Addison, there is an abundance of weapons for McCarthy to throw the ball to. This aerial attack is led by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has established himself as arguably the best receiver in the league. In 2024, he had 1,533 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Vikings also have two of the best pass catchers at tight end and running back. Tight end T.J. Hockenson hauled in 62 receptions for 455 yards last season even though he only played in 10 games. Running back Aaron Jones was a threat out of the backfield, catching 28 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns.
Kevin O'Connell Enters Year Four in Minnesota
2025 will be Kevin O'Connell's fourth as coach of the Minnesota Vikings. He has a record of 34-17 in his first three seasons. This includes two playoff appearances in 2022 and 2024. O'Connell is still looking for his first postseason win. He has a playoff record of 0-2.
O'Connell was able to get the most out of Sam Darnold last season at quarterback. Will he be able to do the same with J.J. McCarthy this year?