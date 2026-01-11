Lincoln Riley Reacts to Caleb Williams' Improbable Playoff Comeback Win

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams engineered an 18-point second comeback to defeat the Green Bay Packers 31-27 in the Wild Card round.

After some early struggles, Williams was spectacular in the fourth quarter, accounting for 195 total yards and throwing two touchdowns, which included a 25-yard touchdown to DJ Moore with 1:43 remaining in regulation and proved to be the game-winner.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's a city that has been starving for playoff success and a quarterback that could rise to the occasion. Saturday night's win over the Packers was the franchise's first playoff victory since 2010 and first over their divisional rival in 85 years.

Williams’ former USC coach Lincoln Riley reacted to Williams' improbable comeback victory on his Instagram, with a post that simply said “LFG," which is the same exact feeling the former USC signal-caller felt as he celebrated heading into the tunnel.

Of course, it’s nothing that Riley hasn’t seen before with Williams. During his freshman at Oklahoma in 2021, the Sooners trailed 28-7 in the Red River Rivalry against Texas.

Riley turned to Williams, who had not played any significant reps other than designed packages at that point, to replace two-year starter Spencer Rattler. But even at a young age, Williams showed the stage had never been too big for him. He accounted for 300 yards of offense and three total touchdowns, and the Sooners pulled off a 55-48 comeback victory.

The following year, in Williams and Riley’s first season at Southern Cal, the Trojans trailed Oregon State by four late in the fourth quarter. Williams orchestrated some late-game heroics and tossed a 21-yard touchdown to current Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison with 1:13 remaining to pull off a 17-14 win on the road and provided an early Heisman moment.

In 2023, the Trojans trailed by 17 points against Arizona, Williams accounted for four total touchdowns and the Trojans won 43-41 in triple overtime.

Developing a Flare for the Dramatic in the NFL

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

It’s easy when the offense of humming from the start. The protection is solid and receivers are running wide open. But that’s hardly a reality every week, especially at the highest level. The greats play their best football in the clutch and when everything isn't going right around them. They find a way to get it done and that’s what Williams has done all season.

On a cold night in the Windy City, Williams had struggled for three quarters in his playoff debut. The Bears has just six points on the board heading into the final 15 minutes. He was picked off twice and was visibly frustrated on the sideline.

But as he did all season, Williams rallied his team and delivered when the Bears needed him the most.

Saturday night's win was the seventh game Chicago has won while trailing with under two minutes.

Williams became the third-youngest No. 1 overall pick to win a playoff start in the common draft era.

