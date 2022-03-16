LB Uchenna Nwosu Signs Lucrative Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Former USC linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is heading to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports, "Uchenna Nwosu has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal, including $10.5 million guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks."

Nwosu, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was drafted in 2018 out of USC. The California native has recorded 122 tackles, eight passes defended and one interception during his NFL career.

FanNation's All Seahawks writes:

Nwosu primarily served as a rotational pass rusher for the first three years of his career, combining for 76 pressures and 10.0 sacks in that time. Then, upon the arrival of new head coach Brandon Staley, the USC product was promoted to a full-time starting role and recorded personal bests in pressures (40) and sacks (5.0) while appearing in all 17 games last season.

Nwosu is 6-foot-2, 251 pounds with 335/8-inch arms and will play the majority of next season at 25 years old. For now, he appears set to primarily rush off the edge opposite third-year man Darrell Taylor.

The Seahawks may still look to add to their pass rushing rotation, which tied for 20th in the NFL in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric at 39 percent, but Nwosu is a good start and brings intriguing upside to new coordinator Clint Hurtt's defense."

