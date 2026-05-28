USC Baseball’s Keys to Winning College Station Regional With Texas A&M Looming

USC baseball is on a mission to play spoiler as the No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional hosted by the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies. The Trojans are making their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2001-02 and are looking to build off of last season's push.

USC heads to Texas after one of its strongest seasons in program history, in which the Trojans posted their best home record in program history at 32-1 while finishing with a No. 9 national RPI and an 11th-ranked winning percentage (.741).

USC pitcher Andrew Johnson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, despite the success USC saw this season, the program ultimately missed out on a top-16 national seed and regional host.

The Trojans now land as a dangerous No. 2 seed with a massive opportunity to upset host Texas A&M and advance to the next round.

The path to the Super Regionals will be far from easy, and in order to continue down the path toward the College World Series, the Trojans will have to lean on key strengths while also navigating the weaknesses that could make or break their postseason dreams.

Utilize the Deep Pitching Staff

Arguably, the Trojans' biggest advantage entering regional play is pitching.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC enters the weekend with one of the most complete pitching staffs in the country. The Trojans lead the nation with 10 shutouts while ranking fourth nationally in WHIP at 1.20 and sixth in ERA at 3.48. They also lead the country in fewest hits allowed per nine innings at 6.98.

Sophomore Mason Edwards anchors the rotation after earning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors and emerging as a Golden Spikes semifinalist, but USC's success has not depended on just one ace carrying the workload.

The Trojans have won with depth, which is especially valuable in a double-elimination regional.

If USC can allow Edwards and the rest of the rotation to work deep into games without exhausting high-leverage bullpen arms too early, the Trojans place themselves in a much stronger position moving forward.

Lean Into Small Ball Identity

USC's offense does not rely entirely on power, and the Trojans have shown all season they can win games in a variety of ways.

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While some postseason lineups depend on home runs from top to bottom, USC has built its offense around timely hitting, pressure on the bases and making the most of scoring opportunities.

Jack Basseer has served as the steady force in the lineup, batting .356 while slashing .356/.446/.678 and consistently finding ways to get on base. Augie Lopez provides another challenge with a team-high 17 home runs and 48 RBIs.

The Trojans also bring speed into the equation.

USC’s Kevin Takeuchi, left, tags Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney as he slides to second as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abbrie Covarrubias leads USC with 17 stolen bases while Kevin Takeuchi gives the lineup another runner capable of creating pressure.

That offensive approach could become critical in College Station.

Let the Defense Do the Talking

Pitching and defense have gone together for USC throughout the season.

USC meets on the mound as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans have held opponents to a .641 team OPS while consistently playing the kind of clean baseball that limits extended innings and keeps pressure off the pitching staff. That consistency will face a challenge in College Station.

Postseason games often come down to small moments, and defensive mistakes can quickly become costly in a regional setting. USC has spent the season succeeding because it rarely beats itself.

If the Trojans continue playing disciplined defense and forcing opponents to earn opportunities, they can control much of what happens on the field.

Do Not Let the Atmosphere Play a Role

The biggest question surrounding USC entering the regional may not involve talent; rather, it involves location.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trojans turned Dedeaux Field into one of college baseball's toughest home environments this season, posting a 32-1 record. Away from home and in neutral-site games, however, USC finished 11-14. That contrast creates one of the biggest storylines entering College Station.

Blue Bell Park has built a reputation as one of the most challenging environments in college baseball, and Texas A&M historically thrives in front of its home crowd. USC cannot afford to let the environment become the story.

If USC trusts the style of baseball that carried it through one of the program's strongest seasons in decades, the Trojans have every opportunity to play spoiler and continue their postseason run.

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