All the USC Trojans Who Made NFL Rosters After Cuts
With NFL teams finalizing their respective 53-man rosters before the deadline on Aug. 30, USC Trojans fans now have a clear picture of where the program's former stars will be playing on Sundays during the NFL season.
Unsurprisingly, three rookies drafted out of USC all survived the final roster cuts: Philadelphia receiver Makai Lemon, Baltimore receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, and Houston defensive back Kamari Ramsey.
Every Former USC Trojan on NFL Rosters
Atlanta Falcons
- Drake London, wide receiver
Baltimore Ravens
- Ja'Kobi Lane, wide receiver
- Andrew Vorhees, offensive lineman
Chicago Bears
- Caleb Williams, quarterback
Cleveland Browns
- Mekhi Blackmon, cornerback
- Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, linebacker
Denver Broncos
- Talanoa Hufanga, safety
Detroit Lions
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver
Green Bay Packers
- MarShawn Lloyd, running back
Houston Texans
- Calen Bullock, safety
- Woody Marks, running back
- Kamari Ramsey, safety
- Jaylin Smith, cornerback
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jonah Monheim, center
Kansas City Chiefs
- Chris Roland-Wallace, safety
Los Angeles Chargers
- Tuli Tuipulotu, outside linebacker
Los Angeles Rams
- Justin Dedich, offensive lineman
Las Vegas Raiders
- Isaiah Pola Mao, safety
Miami Dolphins
- Austin Jackson, offensive lineman
Minnesota Vikings
- Jordan Addison, wide receiver
New England Patriots
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive lineman
Philadelphia Eagles
- Makai Lemon, wide receiver
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver
Seattle Seahawks
- Sam Darnold, quarterback
- Uchenna Nwosu, outside linebacker
- Brandon Pili, defensive tackle
Tennessee Titans
- Bishop Fitzgerald, safety
Washington Commanders
- Drake Jackson, outside linebacker
USC Trojans in the NFL by the Numbers
The Trojans have players on 21 different NFL teams, covering roughly two-thirds of the league. The NFL team with the most former USC players is the Houston Texans with four followed by the Seattle Seahawks, defending Super Bowl champions, with three.
When it comes to positions, wide receiver is the most heavily featured group in the NFL coming out of USC, which sould come as little surprise. Detroit star Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a leader of the Lions' offense, and Atlanta receiver Drake London is also considered one of the top pass-catchers in the league.
The Trojans also have five former linebackers and four former offensive linemen currently in the NFL.
Four former Trojans were waived after signing as undrafted free agents before the 2026 regular season.
- Lake McRee, Pittsburgh tight end
- Eric Gentry, Cincinnati linebacker
- Anthony Lucas, Detroit defensive lineman
- DeCarlos Nicholson, Carolina cornerback
Titans safety Bishop Fitzgerald is the only undrafted free agent out of USC to make his team's final 53-man roster.
Future NFL Products on USC Trojans' Current Roster
USC has started the season 1-0 with a win over San José State, and the Trojans' true freshmen shined in their first game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. While some freshmen like tight end Mark Bowman, defensive end Luke Wafle, and wide receiver Trent Mosley have already been viewed as future NFL prospects, the Trojans have a healthy number of professional talent on the roster.
Defensive linemen like Jide Abasiri, Alex VanSumeren, Kameryn Crawford, Braylan Shelby, and Zuriah Fisher could play their way into the 2027 NFL Draft. On the offensive line, USC veterans like Tobias Raymond and Alani Noa could have a strong future at the next level.
Meanwhile, quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan are viewed as NFL prospects as well.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.