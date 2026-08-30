Jayden Maiava Builds Early Heisman Trophy Buzz With Historic Milestone

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava rose as the first potential Heisman Trophy contender to kick off the 2026 season.

Maiava delivered a nearly flawless outing against San José State on Aug. 29. But one uncanny mark he hit sparked new debate for his Heisman candidacy.

The Accolade Jayden Maiava hit

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't Maiava's 286 yards that turned heads. Nor his combined three touchdowns, two through the air, that surfaced as the topic of discussion.

Maiava hit an unprecedented 86 percent completion rate, making it the highest such mark in 30 years for a USC quarterback, according to ESPN stats info.

So Maiava completed 25 of his 29 throws on a humid afternoon, leading into his near 90 percent completion percentage. He also didn't take a sack or created one turnover, further leading into his near-perfect afternoon.

Maiava spread the ball around too, getting 10 different USC wide receivers on the receptions stat sheet, yet he hit another notable mark, per USC Athletics.

Next Accolades Jayden Maiava Reached in USC Romp

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava added one more 200-plus-yard outing to his resume. Now moving him up the school list in the process.

He ranks No. 2 all-time for most career 200-yard, one touchdown and one rushing score outings in the last 30 seasons at USC. But he's got a chance to shatter that record this season.

Maiava needs six more games to reach all three marks to break the previous record held by 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. The 2026 USC starter, Maiava, already surpassed fellow Trojans legends and Heisman winners Matt Leinart plus Carson Palmer.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Maiava hit another notable feat that matched Williams. He completed 14 straight passes during his action against the Spartans. Williams represented the last USC quarterback to do so back in Sept. 2023 against Colorado, won by the Trojans 48-41.

Finally, Maiava is officially inside the 5,000-yard club with 5,198 career passing yards in a Trojans uniform.

Where Jayden Maiava Directed the Praise Toward

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a pass during the third quarter against San Jose State at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava impressed, slinging the football around, yet he shouted out the guys who delivered the best impact.

"Shout out to [freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley], shout out to guys up front [offensive line], the running back room. They all played great for three quarters and now we're on to the next,” Maiava said about the win postgame.

Mosley rose as the breakout performer in catching seven passes for 118 yards and scoring one of Maiava's touchdown throws on a 14-yarder.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava got two more freshmen involved on the receiving end in wideout Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and tight end Mark Bowman, the former catching four passes for 36 yards and the latter grabbing three passes for 15 yards. Both targets made their transition from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana to USC.

Maiava indeed got backed by a stout running attack too, as coach Lincoln Riley pounded the football 40 times and tallied 164 yards. USC even scored four rushing touchdowns including Maiava taking it in on a quarterback sneak.

Maiava, again, got off to an impressive start facing a feisty SJSU team. Fresno State and former Trojans linebacker coach Matt Entz rises as his next big challenge for Sept. 4.

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