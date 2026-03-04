Alex Jensen reacts to Utah basketball's disappointing loss to Colorado

A lethargic start ultimately doomed Utah against Colorado on Tuesday, dropping the Runnin' Utes to sole possession of last place in the Big 12 standings with one game left in the regular season.

Utah spent a majority of the night playing catch-up after coughing up turnover after turnover in the first half, allowing the Buffaloes to build a 26-point lead going into the halftime break.

The Utes took better care of the ball and converted from the field more frequently over the final 20 minutes of play, but it still wasn't enough as Colorado left the Huntsman Center with a 92-78 victory on senior night.

Here's what Utah's Alex Jensen had to say after the game.

On Utah's Slow Start

"Very disappointing first half. I think everybody expects more out of our guys. Having played here, I think the fans, the university deserves better than that. I told them at halftime, they owe it to the people around and to themselves."

"We came out and fought in the second half, but that's been kind of our thing all year long. You can't play a half and win a lot of games, and every possession has to mean more to you. It's easy to ramp it up when you're down a lot of times, but can you do that at the beginning and sustain it throughout the game?"

"Very disappointing. Happy how we fought back, but very disappointing."

On Utah's Turnovers

"It's hurt us all year, the turnovers. You're going to have turnovers, but the problem is, it's the same ones that we've had all year. It's just that the maturity and the capacity of not making the same mistake. You're going to make mistakes, but don't let those mistakes be not playing hard or doing the same thing over and over again."

On Utah's Second Half Resilience

"A lot of times I think we've never given up. But again, it's the maturity and the growth and the care factor of doing it, motivating yourself, starting the game mad or whatever it is to be competitive. It's a really good question, but I think it's just a care factor and a maturity."

"This is the first time they — I think most of them — played at this level. So, the higher level you get, the more you can't have those letdowns."

On His Halftime Message

"I told them it was embarrassing. The people out there watching and cheering for you deserve more. Your parents, your people that have made this possible for you to be here, deserve more. And then you yourself deserve more, and the guy next to you deserves more."

"Like I said, they've always come back. But it's just really disappointing how we started. The hard thing for me is this making the same mistakes over and over again."