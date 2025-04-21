Reports: Utah basketball reached out to Texas Tech transfer
As Utah men's basketball coach Alex Jensen and his staff rebuild the Utes' roster for the 2025-26 season, they could look to acquire more frontcourt depth — specifically rim protection — via the transfer portal.
On Monday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Utah is among the schools that have reached out to Texas Tech transfer Federiko Federiko, a 6-foot-11 junior who's averaged more than 1 block per game for his college career. Auburn, Ole Miss, Virginia, NC State, Texas A&M, USC, Indiana and Wisconsin have also reached out to Federiko.
Federiko made six starts in 35 appearances with the Red Raiders, averaging 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 74.3% from the field in 18.9 minutes per game. He finished No. 12 in the Big 12 with 2.3 offensive rebounds per game, including a season-high seven offensive boards during Texas Tech's win over Arkansas in the Sweet 16.
Federiko recorded one double-double on the season in a 23-point, 12-rebound effort in a blowout victory over Oral Roberts on Dec. 16. His 27 blocked shots were the third-most on the team, as Federiko had five games with two or more blocks recorded.
Federiko hasn't been tasked with playing heavy minutes during his career, though the 6-foot-11, 215-pound big man could provide the Utes with some much-needed size down low. Prior to joining Texas Tech last season, Federiko was considered one of the top shot blockers in the ACC during his two seasons with Pitt. While ranking in the league's top three for block percentage, Federiko averaged 1.5 blocks across 68 appearances with the Panthers.
So far, Utah has added 6-foot-4 guard Elijah "Choppa" Moore (Syracuse), 6-foot-8 forwardJames Okonkwo (Akron), 6-foot-3 guard Terrence Brown (Fairleigh Dickinson) and Jahki Howard (Auburn) out of the portal this spring. Should Federiko commit as well, he'd join Okonkwo as the newest face to Utah's frontcourt rotation.