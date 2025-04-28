Utah basketball lands Western Kentucky grad transfer Don McHenry
The Utah basketball program landed its sixth commitment of the 2025 transfer portal cycle Monday, adding Western Kentucky grad transfer Don McHenry to the Runnin' Utes' 2025-26 roster.
Four years after his college basketball career began at the Division-II level, McHenry will have a chance to play at the highest form of competition Division-I has to offer, thanks to a temporary rule allowing all former non-NCAA players an extra year of eligibility. The 6-foot-2 Milwaukee native spent the past two seasons in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he earned All-Conference USA honors in back-to-back campaigns and appeared in 66 games with the Hilltoppers.
McHenry led Western Kentucky in scoring last season with 17.0 points per game, which ranked fifth in the conference. He also recorded 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39.5% from the field across 32 appearances with the team, including 28 starts. McHenry scored 20 or more points in 13 of those appearances as well.
McHenry's college hoops journey began at the Division-II level with Hawai'i Hilo, where he spent one season before transferring to Indian Hill Community College for his sophomore campaign. He earned NJCAA All-America honors and was tabbed as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
McHenry transferred to Western Kentucky prior to the 2023-24 campaign and quickly developed a reputation as a gifted scorer. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals during his time in a Hilltoppers uniform, shooting 42.7% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.
McHenry's decision comes two days after Iowa transfer Seydou Traore committed to the Runnin' Utes over the weekend. So far this spring, Jensen and company have also reeled in 6-foot-4 guardElijah "Choppa" Moore (5.2 ppg at Syracuse), 6-foot-8 forward James Okonkwo (6.9 ppg at Akron), 6-foot-3 guard Terrence Brown (20.6 ppg at Fairleigh Dickinson) and 6-foot-6 wing Jahki Howard (4.2 ppg Auburn) out of the portal. According to 247Sports' transfer rankings, the Utes' incoming class ranks No. 50 in the country and No. 11 in the Big 12.
Utah lost a dozen of its players from last season's 16-17 to the portal, in addition to graduating its leading scorer Gabe Madsen.