Utah basketball recruit sets date for college decision

Alex Jensen and Utah will soon learn whether their efforts in recruiting Jamyn Sondrup to the Utes pays off.

Sondrup, a blue-chip prospect from nearby Springville High School, has set March 19 as his college decision date, according to a report from Sam Kayser.

Utah, BYU, Purdue, Mississippi State, Washington and Utah Valley are all in the mix to land Sondrup's commitment. The talented 6-foot-10 senior narrowed down his options in the summer before taking a couple of visits with Washington and Purdue in the fall.

Landing Sondrup would be a massive win on the recruiting trail for Jensen and company. He's ranked by 247Sports and ESPN as a four-star recruit in the 2026 class and is a consensus top-10 player in the state of Utah. On3/Rivals and 247Sports also tab him as the No. 17 center in the class.

Needless to say, Sondrup would be the centerpiece of Utah's 2026 recruiting class if he chose to stick close to home for his college career. The Utes currently hold four commitments from different avenues of the recruiting trail, with their most recent — Fynn Schott — coming via the international path.

Utah also has pledges from Overtime Elite standout Styles Clemmons , Orem High School guard Simeon Suguturaga and Trinity Valley Community College forward Zati Loubaki. A couple of missionaries from the 2024 class — David Katoa and Jaxon Johnson — are also set to join the program in the fall.

Utah's recruiting class would receive quite a boost with Sondrup's commitment, though the Utes will need to beat out a couple of deep-pocketed programs to make it happen. Washington and BYU have been known to loosen the purse strings for highly-touted recruits in the NIL era. Not to mention, Purdue has quite the track record of developing big man under Matt Painter.

Sondrup is fresh off a big senior at Springville. After helping his Red Devils reach the quarterfinal round of the 5A state playoffs, he earned second-team all-state honors with 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

Where does Utah's 2026 recruiting class rank nationally?

Utah's incoming recruiting class checked in at No. 118 in the country on 247Sports. It's worth noting the recruiting service didn't include Johnson, Katoa or Schott in its calculations.

In fact, Clemmons is the only Utah commit with a star-rating in the recruiting database. The 6-foot-2 guard checks in as a three-star, the No. 198 player nationally and the No. 27 point guard in the 2026 class.