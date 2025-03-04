Utah Utes reportedly sent Alex Jensen contract offer to be next coach
The Utah Runnin' Utes are in the midst of a critical coaching search following the recent firing of head coach Craig Smith.
As the program strives to establish itself in the highly competitive Big 12 Conference, the search for a new leader has intensified. Several names with strong basketball credentials have surfaced as potential candidates, including former Utah players with NBA experience.
According to Rivals' Alex Markham, the University of Utah has extended a contract to Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Alex Jensen. He has been with the Mavericks since July 2023, is well-regarded for his coaching efficiency.
Jensen previously spent a decade as an assistant with the Utah Jazz, where he played a significant role in developing Rudy Gobert into a multi-time All-Star and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Before his NBA tenure, Jensen earned the 2013 D-League Coach of the Year award while leading the Canton Charge.
Jensen's deep ties to Utah basketball make him an appealing candidate. He played for the Utes during the program’s most successful era, teaming with standout players like Andre Miller—another name rumored for the coaching job. Jensen's understanding of Utah’s basketball culture and his proven track record of player development align well with the program’s needs.
Josh Eilert is serving as Utah's interim coach. He secured his first win with the Utes against Arizona State on Saturday. The team is currently tied for ninth place in the Big 12 with a 16-13 overall record.
Jensen coming home could be a pivotal move for Utah as they look to regain prominence. His hiring would not only bring a hometown hero back to Salt Lake City but also provide the program with a coach who combines NBA experience with deep Utah roots.