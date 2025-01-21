Utah vs. Kansas Women's Basketball: How to Watch, Game time, and TV
The Utah Utes women's basketball team showcased resilience despite a tough 81-73 loss to No. 10 TCU. The Utes trimmed a 21-point halftime deficit, led by Gianna Kneepkens' season-best 26-point performance, including a remarkable 17 points in the fourth quarter. Supporting Kneepkens were Matyson Wilke with 14 points and Reese Ross contributing 11 points. Jenna Johnson enhanced the effort with eight rebounds and five assists. Despite the loss, the game highlighted the Utes' determination and their star players' capabilities.
Utah's lineup features an experienced core, returning four starters from the previous season, including Kneepkens, who has excelled following her recovery from a 2023-24 season-ending injury. Other returning standouts include Jenna Johnson, Kennady McQueen, and Inês Vieira, along with contributors Matyson Wilke, Samantha Crispe, and Reese Ross. The team has also welcomed impactful newcomers, including transfers Chyra Evans and Mayé Touré, and freshmen Grace Foster, Kylie Ray, and Brooke Walker.
Utah (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) vs. Kansas (12-6, 2-5 Big 12)
Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET
Salt Lake City | Jon M. Huntsman Center
TV: ESPN+
Kneepkens, an All-American, has been a standout this season, averaging 17.4 points per game on impressive shooting splits: 48.7% from the field, 43.9% from three, and a Big 12-leading 90.9% from the free throw line. She leads Utah in three-pointers made, with 50 on the season. Her scoring prowess has been pivotal, especially in key moments, such as her 24-point performances against McNeese, Washington, and Arizona State. Kneepkens' contributions have also earned her spots on the Naismith Player of the Year and Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watchlists.
Under the leadership of first-year head coach Gavin Petersen, Utah has achieved significant milestones, including a historic win over No. 3 Notre Dame on the road. Petersen's coaching has guided the Utes to a competitive season, including national recognition and multiple top-25 rankings. Utah's offense has thrived, ranking in the top 30 nationally in assists, field goal percentage, three-pointers, and free throw percentage.
Utah will face the Kansas Jayhawks, led by S'Mya Nichols, who ranks among the nation's top scorers. This marks the first meeting between the programs, with Utah aiming to build on their competitive performances and return to the AP Top 25 rankings. With Kneepkens leading the charge and strong contributions from the roster, the Utes continue to prove their resilience and potential contender in the Big 12.