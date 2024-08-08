2025 four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn commits to Utah
Utah landed a huge commitment to the 2025 recruiting class. Four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn made it official and announced he would be staying in the Beehive State on Thursday.
The Spanish Fork (Utah) four-star decided to join the Utes over Oregon and USC. Dunn is the 17th commit for Kyle Whittingham’s program and comes after a heavy string of commits in June. He's also the third in-state player to choose Utah.
"Playing elite football in my backyard for a really established program is special for me," Dunn told 247Sports. "Coach Jim Harding is a great developer of talent with a proven track record, and the offense is great for a player with my skill set. Coach Andy Ludwig talked me through the offense and I feel like I could be very successful in their system."
Utah's Kyle Whittingham reveals his favorite place to recruit
This is a significant move for the Utes' future class. Dunn is the nation's No. 157 overall prospect, No. 16 among offensive tackles and No. 2 in the state of Utah for the 2025 class, per the 247Sports rankings. The blue chip is also noted as an ESPN Top 300 prospect entering his final HS year.
At 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds, Dunn has a massive frame with great technique. An impressive two-sport athlete with a basketball background. His footwork is impeccable with all the right balance for the next level. Give Whittingham's staff time to mold him and he'll begin to anchor against pass rushers.
Dunn is just the fifth commit for Utes' future class on the offensive side of the ball. He joins fellow four-star quarterback Wyatt Becker, along with receiver Tavian McNair, tight end Drew Clemens, and offensive lineman Soren Shinofield.