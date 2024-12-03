2025 three-star QB Jamarian Ficklin flips from Texas State to Utah
Utah football made a significant splash on the recruiting trail by securing the commitment of Muskogee (Oklahoma) quarterback Jamarian Ficklin. The dual-threat left-hander, who had previously committed to Texas State, made the switch to the Utes following an expedited recruitment process. Utah extended an offer just last week and hosted Ficklin for an official visit shortly after, ultimately convincing the standout prospect to join their 2025 class.
Ficklin’s high school career is marked by prolific production and an undeniable ability to win. As a four-year starter, he has thrown for over 10,000 yards, tallying 118 touchdowns against only 34 interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 40 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities. His 2023 season was particularly impressive, with 3,249 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. On the ground, he added 947 yards and 20 scores, leading Muskogee to an Oklahoma 6A-II state championship with an 11-2 record.
Ficklin’s athleticism extends beyond football, as he also excelled in track with notable times in the 200m and 400m events. This versatility underscores his ability to adapt to various offensive schemes. Given Utah's upcoming transition to a new offensive coordinator, Ficklin’s skill set could prove invaluable. His experience as a spread quarterback suggests he would thrive in a system that emphasizes quick decision-making and leveraging athletic playmakers.
Utah became the first Power Five program to offer Ficklin, and their Big 12 affiliation likely influenced his decision, allowing him to play closer to home. The Utes' 2025 class now features 20 commits, including two quarterbacks, with Ficklin joining California prospect Wyatt Becker. This addition sets up a competitive quarterback battle in the years ahead, giving Ficklin an opportunity to earn playing time early in his college career.
Ultimately, Ficklin brings more than just stats to Utah—he is a proven winner and leader, attributes that will serve him well as he transitions to the collegiate level. His commitment further strengthens Utah’s reputation as a program capable of attracting top-tier talent from across the country.