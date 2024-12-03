2025 three-star QB Jamarian Ficklin flips from Texas State to Utah

BREAKING: Class of 2025 QB Jamarian Ficklin has Flipped his Commitment from Texas State to Utah, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 190 QB from Muskogee, OK had been Committed to the Bobcats since July



"Trust the Lord, Go Utes!"