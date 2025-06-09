3-star recruit's visit with Utah football was 'nothing short of amazing'
Heading into the thick of official visit season, the Utah football program has made progress with several star-studded prospects from the high school ranks recently.
A few of the Utes' top recruiting targets in the 2026 and 2027 classes have already descended upon Salt Lake City for their official and unofficial visits with Kyle Whittingham's coaching staff, and plenty more visits are scheduled between now and the end of June.
Three-star quarterback prospect Michael Johnson has been on Utah's campus lately, and judging by the photos he shared to X on Monday, his visit with the Utes proved to be quite a productive one for both parties.
"Official visit with [Utah] was nothing short of amazing," Johnson wrote on X. "Thank you to the coaches and staff for making me feel at home."
Who is Michael Johnson?
Johnson is from Hampton, Georgia, and plays quarterback for Dutchtown High School (Georgia). He's ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star recruit and the No. 49 quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.
Johnson has reopened his recruitment since de-committing from Mississippi State in September. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Johnson is coming off an impressive junior season as the Griffins' signal caller, earning Region 3 5A Offensive Player of the Year honors while throwing for 2,700 yards and rushing for over 500 yards.
The dual-threat quarterback also has a background in track and field and plays some pitcher for the Dutchtown High School baseball team.
Who's in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Utah's 2026 recruiting class features Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas), and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. from Meridian High School (Idaho).
The Utes did have a commitment from 6-foot-5 tight end prospect Colby Simpson, though he recently reopened his recruitment.
Utah's 2026 class ranks No. 89 in the country and dead last in the 16-team Big 12, according to 247Sports. Those rankings change in due time, as more recruiting weekends are on the horizon for Whittingham and company this summer.