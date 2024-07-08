Alex Smith and wife reveals 8-year-old daughter had third 10-hour brain surgery
When a loved one faces cancer, the emotions surrounding each update can be overwhelming. For Utah Utes great Alex Smith, riding the rollercoaster has been real. Last September, Smith revealed the heart-wrenching news that his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane, had undergone two brain surgeries to remove a malignant brain tumor. “It’s different when it’s your little girl, and you’re helpless with how terrifying that is,” Smith shared with the New York Times while also working to raise money for cancer research.
On Tuesday, Alex’s wife, Elizabeth, provided a heartfelt update on Sloane's ongoing battle and her inspiring resilience. Despite the tremendous challenges, Sloane has continued to embrace her love of dance, finding strength and solace in the activity. Elizabeth wrote, “Update... I know we don’t get on here much. We’ve had our heads down focusing on the kids, trying to navigate a rough couple of years while making incredible memories. We didn’t want to miss the opportunity to give an update on Sloane and give her some major love for her accomplishments."
The family had just arrived in Los Angeles for the LA Dance Magic nationals, where Sloane was set to compete. Elizabeth shared that dance has been a vital part of Sloane’s life, providing not only physical but also emotional and mental therapy. The connections she makes with her teammates are irreplaceable, adding another layer of support during these trying times.
Elizabeth's post took a somber turn as she recounted the moment they received the devastating news that Sloane's cancer had returned. This is a parent’s worst fear after every scan, a relentless concern that the nightmare might continue. In February, Sloane underwent her third 10-hour brain surgery. Despite the looming fear of post-surgery deficits, Sloane’s primary concern remained her passion for dance. "Going into her surgery all Sloane would ask is, 'How much dance am I going to miss?'"
Defying all odds, Sloane's recovery was nothing short of miraculous. Elizabeth described how Sloane bounced back "like a rockstar," and against their better judgment but with her doctor’s clearance, they allowed her to compete just two weeks after her surgery. Sloane’s performance on stage was a testament to her indomitable spirit. “She lit that stage up like we had never seen. It may not have been technically perfect but she gives every ounce of her soul to the thing she loves most,” Elizabeth proudly shared.
The Smith family’s journey underscores the profound resilience that can arise in the face of adversity. Elizabeth took a moment to express her immense pride and gratitude, recognizing that not all parents in their position have the same opportunities. She concluded her update with a message to Sloane: “So Sloane, go out there this week and kick some butt. We love you and couldn’t be more proud. ILYSM.”
Sloane’s story is a reminder of the power of hope, passion, and the human spirit. Even in the darkest times, her love for dance and the unwavering support of her family have been beacons of light. As the Smith family continues to navigate this challenging path, their story inspires others to find strength and joy amidst the struggle.
Smith will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class in December. The honor comes three years after earning his spot in Utah's Hall of Fame.