Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham must-watch postgame interview after Utah upset
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham’s postgame interview following ASU’s 27-19 upset victory over No. 16 Utah on Friday night has become one of the highlights of the college football season. After the win, which took place at Mountain America Stadium, Dillingham's energy and emotion captured the essence of a monumental moment for the program and its fans.
The win over Utah, a team that had defeated ASU 55-3 last season, marked a major milestone for Dillingham in his early tenure as head coach. The Sun Devils forced three turnovers and relied on a breakout performance by running back Cam Skattebo, whose second-half touchdown runs of 50 and 47 yards were key in securing the victory. The win not only avenged last year’s lopsided loss but also demonstrated the growing competitive spirit under Dillingham’s leadership.
During his on-field interview with ESPN, Dillingham expressed the pride and passion that fueled his team's performance. “We fought, man, we competed. That’s what football’s about, competing,” he exclaimed. It was clear that the victory meant more than just a checkmark in the win column; it represented the culmination of hard work and the unbreakable bond between the team and its fans.
Dillingham, a Phoenix native and ASU alum, was visibly moved when asked about the moment the fans stormed the field. “I was one of these guys! I was doing this!” he shouted, before disappearing into the crowd of celebrating students. His emotional reaction resonated with the fans, who embraced the coach as one of their own, a homegrown leader reviving the Sun Devils' program.
With a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Big 12 play, Arizona State has exceeded expectations. Despite being picked to finish last in the conference, Dillingham’s team has proved it can compete with top-tier opponents.
As for Utah, the loss dropped them to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference, further highlighting ASU’s unexpected rise. Kyle Whittingham's team will now fight to stay in the Big 12 race and needs a few favors along the way. They'll have to figure out how to manage with or without Cam Rising, who struggled in his first outing back from a hand injury.