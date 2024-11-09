ESPN analyst picks Utah to upset No. 9 BYU in Holy War
The Holy War between Utah and BYU is set for a dramatic chapter as Kirk Herbstreit, the former quarterback turned prominent ESPN analyst, stands alone among College GameDay’s panelists in choosing Utah to upset undefeated No. 9 BYU. The rivalry, long steeped in tradition and fervor, will reignite under the bright lights of Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night, televised by ESPN.
BYU, sitting at 8-0 and boasting a top 10 College Football Playoff ranking, has been one of college football’s surprise teams this season. Their success in the Big 12, where they lead the conference at 5-0, has bolstered their profile as a formidable contender. This season, they’ve shown grit and consistency, executing on both sides of the ball and winning tight contests that have cemented their unbeaten record. However, as Herbstreit points out, records can be deceptive, especially in a rivalry as unpredictable as this one.
Utah, on the other hand, enters the matchup with a starkly different storyline. The Utes, at 4-4 and only 1-4 in Big 12 play, have struggled to find rhythm this season. Yet, despite their recent slump, Utah holds a historical edge over BYU, having dominated the rivalry with nine wins in the last ten meetings. The Utes, who once claimed ownership of the rivalry, are now desperate to turn the tide of a four-game losing streak and fight for bowl eligibility. A win against BYU could provide the perfect boost to rejuvenate Utah’s season.
Herbstreit’s pick aligns with the unpredictability that has defined the Holy War for decades. Utah’s home-field advantage, coupled with a roster hungry for redemption, could make them a formidable opponent. The Utes are likely to lean on their physical defense and a determined offense to disrupt BYU’s winning formula. For Herbstreit, the combination of rivalry intensity, Utah’s desperation, and home-field atmosphere might just be the recipe for an upset.
As Saturday night approaches, fans can expect a classic showdown between two programs with deep-rooted animosities, vying not just for victory but for bragging rights and momentum in the newly aligned Big 12 Conference.