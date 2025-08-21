ESPN ranks Utah's Spencer Fano among top players in college football
Viewed as the No. 1 offensive lineman in college football by many, Utah right tackle Spencer Fano unsurprisingly landed a spot in ESPN's rankings of the top 100 players in the sport entering the 2025 regular season.
Fano checked in at No. 7 on the list, which ESPN released about 10 days after the 6-foot-6 junior was placed on the outlet's All-America first team ballot.
No offensive lineman came ahead of Fano in ESPN's rankings, with the next closest being Alabama's Kadyn Proctor at No. 14. Fano was the only Utah player represented on the list.
Arizona State led all Big 12 schools with three Sun Devils appearing in the top 90, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt (No. 21) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (No. 28).
Tyson joined Fano on the Associated Press' preseason All-America First Team earlier in the week as the only two Big 12 players to receive such recognition ahead of the 2025 regular season. It certainly wasn't the first time Fano had been nationally recognized in the offseason either; he also took home preseason All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, The Athletic, CBS Sports and theWalter Camp.
Additionally, Fano was tabbed to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy (top interior offensive lineman) and the Lombardi Award (most outstanding lineman or linebacker) in the lead-up to his third season with the Utes.
It was, however, Fano's first time cracking ESPN's top 100 preseason list. Somewhat surprisingly, he wasn't joined by his teammate and potential first-round draft pick Caleb Lomu, nor was his dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier.
Fano posted the best PFF run-blocking grade (91.8) among right tackles and the top overall grade (93.0) among Football Bowl Subdivision tackles last season, earning him postseason All-America recognition while boosting his NFL draft stock toward the top of his potential class. PFF had recently tabbed Fano as the No. 1 returning offensive lineman in the country and the top tackle prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Big 12 players represented in ESPN's Top 100 list for 2025
- No. 7: RT Spencer Fano, Utah
- No. 21: QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
- No. 28: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- No. 49: DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
- No. 52: QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
- No. 53: QB Josh Hoover, TCU
- No. 57: DL David Bailey, Texas Tech
- No. 79: QB Avery Johnson, Kansas State
- No. 86: DB Xavion Alford, Arizona State
- No. 89: QB Rocco Becht, Iowa State
- No. 92: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech