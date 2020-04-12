AllUtes
FB Video: Former Utah offensive lineman Darrin Paulo highlights

Ryan Kostecka

He has the size, the athleticism and the experience, so what has held former Utah lineman Darrin Paulo back from potentially being noticed by the NFL?

According to Utah's offensive line coach Jim Harding, nothing.

Paulo is a three-year starter for the Utes, starting in 40 games while playing in a total of 53. He has 26 career starts at right tackle before moving to left tackle as a senior, where he thrived with 14 starts en route to being named to the all-Pac-12 first-team.

Paulo, who's listed at 6'5'' and checks in at 315 pounds, has very good athletic traits for a man of his size with decent movement and mobility. But where he needs the most work is in his technique, where he can be beaten by athletic and more refined defensive ends — as evidenced of Oregon freshman DE Kayvon Thibodeaux's performance in the Pac-12 Championship game last December.

At this point, the East-West Shrine Bowl invitee looks like a capable backup at the next level thanks to his size and versatility. Although he started at left tackle this past season, he projects to be a right tackle at the next level.

Paulo has everything needed to make an NFL roster, but after being snubbed at the NFL combine and then being unable to meet with teams during the draft process due to COVID-19, it seems most likely that he will go undrafted. But he'll probably be invited to camp as a non-drafted invitee, which means he'll have a long route but it's not impossible.

Video courtesy of Jim Harding Twitter account.

