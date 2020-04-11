AllUtes
FB Video: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley highlights

Ryan Kostecka

He's a proven winner at the collegiate level with a 23-10 career record at Utah and two Pac-12 South division titles.

He's a first-team all-Pac-12 quarterback while setting multiple school and conference records.

He showcases the sort of athleticism that is becoming vital in today's NFL to succeed at the quarterback position.

So why isn't Tyler Huntley being taken seriously as a bonafide NFL prospect?

Huntley owns five school records: Completion percentage (.672) and single-season completion percentage (.730), yards per pass completion (14.1), passing efficiency (177.55) and total offense yards per play (8.3).

He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, and was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award

His senior season was everything he could've hoped for from a stats perspective. He threw for 3,092 yards and 19 touchdowns (just 4 interceptions), while rushing for 290 yards and five touchdowns on 104 carries. He completed 73.1% (220-for-301) of his passes, which was good for tops in the Pac-12 and second in the nation.

Ironically enough, one of Huntley's needs for improvement comes from his accuracy. His 73.1% was so high considering so many of his throws were short-to-intermediate or to wide open receivers. His mechanics could use some work, which should in theory help with his accuracy.

He also tends to rely on his athleticism to much, taking a look at his initial read and if it's not there, taking off and running. He needs to go through his progressions before deciding to run, while also understanding how and where to attack zone and press defenses.

Still, there is plenty of room for growth and Huntley already has all of the traits that make a quarterback successful in the NFL. The question remains if he'll be drafted and given a chance to improve himself.

FB Video: Dr. Roto's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto gives his take on his first mock draft. Not only does he have a top-5 trade, he has one Utah Ute going much earlier than expected

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Which conference will get more picks in the first round the 2020 NFL Draft: Pac-12 or ACC?

With the Big-10, Big-12 and SEC expected to dominate the first round of the NFL draft, which conference between the Pac-12 and ACC will have the most first round selections?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah to continue rivalry with BYU on the court

The hated-rivalry between Utah and BYU will continue for at least four more years on the hardwood. Confirmed by a University of Utah spokesperson, the Utes and Cougars will play games in 2020 and 2022 down in Provo and games in 2021 and 2023 at the Jon M Huntsman Center

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah Utes' Jaylon Johnson and Zack Moss selected to participate in NFL Draft virtually

With the NFL electing to go with a virtual draft, it decided that it was going to invite 58 athletes to participate in the draft virtually as well. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back Zack Moss were both chosen to participate, placing them among the top-58 prospects available

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Part 2 — Should the College Football Playoff be expanded?

Since its inception in 2014, there have been talks about expanding the college football playoff from 4 teams to 6, 8 or 16. According to a report by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium, 88% of the 112 (out of 130) athletic directors throughout the country are in favor of an expanded college football playoff — with most favoring 8 teams in

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: How many cornerbacks will get drafted in the first round

Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) and CJ Henderson (Florida) are considered the cream of the crop for cornerbacks in the NFL draft — but who follows them as the next best and will they be chosen in the first round?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak talks with the Pac-12's Andy Katz

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak spoke with the Pac-12 Network's Andy Katz regarding the state of the program and what the future looks like. Are the Utes a darkhorse contender next season in the Pac-12? Some believe so...

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down Jaylon Johnson

Former Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson came to the Utes with three goals to complete over three years, and he did just that. Projected as a first or second round pick, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down what makes Johnson so special

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Should the College Football Playoff be expanded?

According to a report by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium, 88% of the 112 (out of 130) athletic directors throughout the country are in favor of an expanded college football playoff. The favorite seems to be expanding to an eight-team playoff, and I fully support that concept.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss officially cleared medically

According to his agent Jamal Tooson, former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss officially cleared medically regarding his 2018 knee injury which required surgery. Moss is projected to be a Friday pick in either the second or third round

Ryan Kostecka