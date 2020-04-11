FB Video: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley highlights

He's a proven winner at the collegiate level with a 23-10 career record at Utah and two Pac-12 South division titles.

He's a first-team all-Pac-12 quarterback while setting multiple school and conference records.

He showcases the sort of athleticism that is becoming vital in today's NFL to succeed at the quarterback position.

So why isn't Tyler Huntley being taken seriously as a bonafide NFL prospect?

Huntley owns five school records: Completion percentage (.672) and single-season completion percentage (.730), yards per pass completion (14.1), passing efficiency (177.55) and total offense yards per play (8.3).

He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, and was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award

His senior season was everything he could've hoped for from a stats perspective. He threw for 3,092 yards and 19 touchdowns (just 4 interceptions), while rushing for 290 yards and five touchdowns on 104 carries. He completed 73.1% (220-for-301) of his passes, which was good for tops in the Pac-12 and second in the nation.

Ironically enough, one of Huntley's needs for improvement comes from his accuracy. His 73.1% was so high considering so many of his throws were short-to-intermediate or to wide open receivers. His mechanics could use some work, which should in theory help with his accuracy.

He also tends to rely on his athleticism to much, taking a look at his initial read and if it's not there, taking off and running. He needs to go through his progressions before deciding to run, while also understanding how and where to attack zone and press defenses.

Still, there is plenty of room for growth and Huntley already has all of the traits that make a quarterback successful in the NFL. The question remains if he'll be drafted and given a chance to improve himself.