SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley getting valuable reps during Baltimore training camp

Ryan Kostecka

Tyler Huntley was the ultimate anomaly at the 2020 NFL draft.

On one end, he was one of the best quarterbacks in college football last season, set multiple Utah single-season records as a senior and was considered a star at his unofficial pro day.

NFL agent Yossi Behar tweeted out a video on showcasing Huntley participating at an unofficial pro day on Monday, March 30.

And his numbers were impressive...
Height: 6'1" 3/4
Weight: 207
40-yard dash: 4.56
Shuttle: 4.31
Vertical jump: 43.5"
Broad jump: 10'8.5"
3-cone drill: 6.84

His numbers in the 40, shuttle and 3-cone all would've been the top times posted by a quarterback at the combine, while his jumping numbers showed how explosive and powerful he is as an athlete.

Huntley broke out this past year, throwing for 19 touchdowns to 4 interceptions with school records of a 73% completion percentage and a 177.5 passer rating. He was named a first-team all-Pac-12 over former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (taken by the LA Chargers in the first round) and a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award.

But on the other end, many national pundits believed that Huntley was still very raw in terms on NFL potential. And those records he set at Utah were nothing more than a system quarterback who didn't take many risks and relied on screens and short passes.

So Huntley went undrafted in April — but he quickly signed on with the Baltimore Ravens and the chance to compete to be reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's backup.

 The Draft Network's Joe Marino is a favorite of Huntley's, and believes he's the biggest sleeper at his position in the draft.

"With no Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine invitation, Tyler Huntley, was severely overlooked during the pre-draft process. He was a 33-game starter at Utah and set a single-season record for completion percentage (73.1) as a senior which is extremely impressive considering how frequently he likes to push the football down the field. Huntley blends that deep accuracy with the ability to hit rhythm throws, navigate the pocket while keeping his eyes down the field, keeping the football out of harm's way and showcasing an exciting dual-threat component to win as a runner while extending plays.

Huntley’s modest throwing power, accuracy and frame push him down the board but in many ways, his skill set mirrors the trends of the NFL. Huntley deserves more attention, buzz and to get a real shot to be a developmental quarterback that can make some noise in the league — if he gets that chance," Marino wrote in his article.

EewjohOUMAAMTzh

And now a few weeks into training camp and Huntley has been given the chance to turn heads, something he's been doing.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Ravens coach John Harbaugh says that Jackson has been missing some time at camp to rest his ailing arm while also dealing with "soft tissue" issues.

With Jackson out, Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and rookie Tyler Huntley shared the snaps. RG3 is second on the depth chart after serving as the main backup last season while McSorley and Huntley are battling for the third spot. 

It may not be the start to his NFL career that Huntley or the Utah fans wanted. But at least it's a start, and something Huntley is capitalizing on.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brant Kuithe leads way in PFF all-Pac-12 preseason nominees

Despite not having an upcoming fall season, Pro Football Focus released its 2020 preseason all-Pac-12 team — and sure enough, tight end Brant Kuithe was the headliner

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Mason Tufaga sets commitment date

One of the highest recruits on Utah's 2021 board, 4-star linebacker Mason Tufaga is a game-changer in the middle of the defense and will announce his commitment on Aug. 31

Ryan Kostecka

College Football Playoff all in when it comes to the 2020 fall season

The College Football Playoff is moving forward with the 2020 college football season after it announced on Monday its six releasing dates for the upcoming season

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utes taking a stand for social justice

Following the racial tensions and social injustice upheaval the past few months, former Utes are taking to social media to express their displeasure of what's happening in the country at the moment

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 players are transferring; Are any Utes to follow suit?

When the Pac-12 announced it was cancelling its fall football season, it has let to an exodus of players from the Pac-12 looking to transfer to a conference playing football this fall

Ryan Kostecka

Utah 2022 prospect Darrius Clemons getting close with the Utes

When high school football got canceled in multiple states throughout the nation, high school prospects began to move throughout the country in search of finding a state/school that was playing this fall

Ryan Kostecka

Utah moving to next phase of Rice Eccles Stadium renovation

The south endzone at Rice Eccles Stadium is now coming down in order to make room for the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, with the demolition scheduled to be completed in the next five weeks

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kingsley Suamataia named to 'Preseason SI99'

In what could be one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent memory for Utah, the Utes have made the top 7 for top in-state prospect Kingsley Suamataia, an instant game-changer for any program

Ryan Kostecka

Utah ranked No. 22 in 2020 Associated Press preseason poll

Although there will be no season this upcoming fall for the Utes, Utah is still thought highly of throughout the country after being ranked No. 22 in AP preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Francis Bernard making an impression with the Cowboys

After going undrafted at the 2020 NFL draft, former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard has been an early star for the Dallas Cowboys during training camp

Ryan Kostecka