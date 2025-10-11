How to watch, stream Utah vs. Arizona State Big 12 college football game
Utes and Sun Devils clash at Rice-Eccles Stadium
The stage is set for Utah and Arizona State to clash in a pivotal Big 12 matchup from Salt Lake City on Saturday.
Coming off a bye, both the Utes and Sun Devils look to keep pace in the conference title race as they square off from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Here's a look at some key storylines and more info on how to watch Saturday's contest.
Arizona State vs. Utah Storylines
- Sam Leavitt's availability status: Arizona State categorized Leavitt as "doubtful" in its second availability report for Saturday's game, putting the quarterback's playing status in serious jeopardy. Head coach Kenny Dillingham said during a local radio show appearance on Friday that it'd be a "mini miracle" if Leavitt took the field against the Utes. The Sun Devils, who lost the only game Leavitt missed last season, will likely turn to sixth-year veteran
Jeff Sims to lead the offense Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
- A must-win for both teams?: Given both squads have already sustained one loss on the season, a second for either the Utes or Sun Devils at this point on the calendar would likely dash their respective at-large bid aspirations for the College Football Playoff. Of the five teams that suffered two or more losses but still earned an at-large bid into last season's College Football Playoff, three of them didn't incur their second loss until the conference title game. All together, the average strength of schedule ranking among those five at-larges was No. 15, while their average efficiency rank was No. 7. Utah is No. 15 in the country in efficiency and checks in with the No. 85-ranked schedule in the country; Arizona State is No. 44 in efficiency and has the No. 47-toughest schedule in the land.
- Watch the forecast: The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of thunder with a 90% chance of precipitation in the Salt Lake City area for Saturday night. There have already been several instances of college football games being delayed this season due to weather, and Dillingham is fully prepared for the scenario in which the 8:15 p.m. local time kickoff time is pushed later into the night.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -7.5 (-115)
- Arizona State: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -320
- Arizona State: +260
Total: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
