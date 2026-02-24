How to watch Utah football's pro prospects in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

The Utah football program has produced over 170 NFL draft picks, including 10 first-rounders, since 1938.

The next week or so could very well determine whether those figures increase during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Perhaps the most pivotal evaluation process for any NFL hopeful is officially underway in Indianapolis, home of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Here's a guide to this year's scouting combine and a look at which Utah players will be participating, when and how fans can watch them perform drills and their current draft projections, and more.

What Is The NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL scouting combine is an annual, weeklong showcase that's held every February at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where the top prospects from the college ranks converge to perform physical and mental tests in front of pro scouts, general managers and coaches. How the invited participants fare during the combine can have serious impacts on their draft status and ultimately, their playing career.

In addition to medical exams and interviews with both the media and NFL teams, prospects go through rounds of on-field workouts to showcase their athletic abilities. Some of the notable drills include the 40-yard dash, bench press (reps of 225 pounds), vertical and broad jump, 20-yard shuttle and cone drill. Athletes also partake in position-specific drills and the Wonderlic cognitive ability test.

Who Are The Former Utah Players Participating In The NFL Scouting Combine?

OL Spencer Fano

OL Caleb Lomu

LB Lander Barton

DE Logan Fano

TE Dallen Bentley

When Is The NFL Scouting Combine?

Some players have already done exams and team interviews, though the meat and potatoes of the NFL scouting combine start on Thursday, when on-field workouts begin. March 2 is the final day of the showcase.

NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

The schedule for the combine is broken up by four position groups. Kickers, defensive lineman and linebackers are one group; defensive backs and tight ends form another; quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers are in their own pod; offensive lineman are the fourth and final group.

The on-field workout days are Feb. 26 (kickers, defensive linemen, linebackers); Feb. 27 (defensive backs and tight ends); Feb. 28 (quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers); and March 1 (offensive linemen).

Schedule for kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers (Logan Fano and Lander Barton)

Feb. 22: Early player arrivals

Feb. 23: Registration, pre-exam, orientation, team interviews

Feb. 24: General medical exams, pre-ordered studies, team interviews

Feb. 25: Ortho exam, media interviews, kicking workout, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Feb. 26: Measurements, on-field workout (Coverage starting at 1 p.m. MT)

Feb. 27: Bench press, depart Indianapolis

Schedule for defensive backs and tight ends (Dallen Bentley)

Feb. 23: Early player arrivals

Feb. 24: Registration, pre-exam, orientation, team interviews

Feb. 25: General medical exams, pre-ordered studies, team interviews

Feb. 26: Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Feb. 27: Measurements, on-field workout (Coverage starting at 1 p.m. MT)

Feb. 28: Bench press, depart Indianapolis

Schedule for offensive linemen (Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu)

Feb. 25: Registration, orientation, team interviews

Feb. 26: Pre-exams, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Feb. 27: General medical exams, pre-ordered studies, team interviews

Feb 28: Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

March 1: Measurements, on-field workouts (Coverage starting at 11 a.m. MT)

March 2: Bench press, depart Indianapolis

How To Watch The NFL Scouting Combine

Fans can stream every day of the NFL network's broadcast of the combine on platforms including DirecTV, Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV.

NFL Draft Projections For Utah Players

A look at how ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks each Utah player by position ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23-25):

Spencer Fano: No. 2 offensive tackle

Caleb Lomu: No. 4 offensive tackle

Dallen Bentley: No. 3 tight end

Lander Barton: N/A

Logan Fano: N/A

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS