Is Utah's tight end due for breakout season?
Entering fall camp, a "cautiously optimistic" Freddie Whittingham assessed the talent Utah had at the tight end position.
In truth, he didn't find many familiar faces from the 2024 squad.
"I think if you look at it on the surface, there's not a lot of returning production from last year," Whittingham, who enters season No. 10 as the Utes' tight ends coach, said after a fall camp practice earlier in August. "I am cautiously optimistic that we have guys that have the traits that we're looking for in a tight end."
Program stalwart Brant Kuithe departed via graduation, Caleb Lohner found his pathway to the NFL and two more tight ends in Carsen Ryan (BYU) and Landen King (Duke) landed in different locales after entering their names into the transfer portal, leaving the Utes without much continuity to lean on as they prepared for the 2025 regular season.
As new offensive coordinator Jason Beck began implementing his philosophies over the spring and summer months, the manner in which Utah utilized its tight ends had started to shift to be more spread-friendly, underscored by the versatility some of the newcomers to the position showcased during fall camp.
"We probably don't use the tight ends as much in a traditional tight end role like we did in our previous offense," Whittingham said. "I think the days of lining up with three tight ends — two attached on each side, one in the wing — are not going to be as frequent as we had last year."
The Utes might be shifting away from their old habits, but they still have room in their offense for an old-school in-line tight end like Dallen Bentley.
Bentley's coming off a rather quiet season, in which he posted just two catches for 15 yards across 12 games played in 2024. However, in addition to playing a key role in the Utes' run game, the 6-foot-4, 259-pound senior could see more targets his way in Beck's offense.
"I think he'll have more opportunities for production this season," Whittingham said of Bentley. "He didn't have very many catches last year in the throw game, but he also didn't have very many targets. Brant Kuithe was the first read, and so many of the throws that were going to the tight ends, [Bentley will] have an opportunity, I believe, to show what type of production he can have in the throw game."
Bentley, a native of Taylorsville, Utah, joined the Utes ahead of the 2023 campaign after earning NJCAA All-America honors as a freshman at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. His first year of Division-I competition with the Utes saw him play in six games, mostly as a special teams player, and catch one pass for five yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern. His snaps were quite limited, though, do to the Utes already having capable pass catchers at the position, which included future NFL talent Thomas Yassmin.
Heading into Bentley's final year of eligibility, Utah's depth at the position should allow for some creativity. Otto Tia, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt senior, will likely see opportunities in an H-back role with the Utes. Redshirt freshman Hunter Andrews is another versatile threat who has the ability to line up in multiple spots on the field, sort of like how the San Francisco 49ers use Kyle Juszczyk within their offensive scheme.
"We are used in many different ways," Bentley said in regard to how Beck deploys Utah's tight ends. "We're playmakers, so whatever kind of abilities we have, they will utilize that. That's what pretty great about this offense."
However he fits into the equation, count on Bentley to guide the Utes' tight end room in more ways than one.
"It's my last time around, so I got to give it my all," Bentley said. "So that's exactly what I'm doing, play in and play out, in the film room and right here at practice."