Karene Reid NFL Draft 2025 prospect profile
Karene Reid – Linebacker
School: Utah
Hometown: American Fork, UT
Class: Senior
Height: 6’0
Weight: 231
40 Time: TBD
Overview:
Karene Reid is a hard-nosed, instinctive linebacker who thrives when playing in the box. His ability to diagnose plays quickly and attack downhill makes him a disruptive force, particularly in run support and when pressuring the quarterback. While he may not post high sack numbers, his presence in the offensive backfield is often felt due to his aggressive playstyle. Reid’s physicality and willingness to mix it up at the line of scrimmage allow him to be a reliable force against the run, even when facing larger offensive linemen.
Despite his strengths in the trenches, Reid's coverage ability remains a question mark. His role at Utah didn’t emphasize his skills in space, which could make his transition to the NFL more challenging. The modern linebacker prototype continues to evolve, with many successful players in the 220-235 pound range. While some smaller linebackers excel due to their ability to cover, Reid's strength lies more in his downhill attacking nature.
Given these traits, a transition to box safety could be a viable option. Several NFL safeties weigh over 220 pounds, and Reid’s physicality and instincts could translate well in that role. However, if his coverage skills are better than what was showcased at Utah, he could find a role as a weakside or “jack” linebacker. Regardless of where he lines up, his motor and aggressive style of play should make him a valuable special teams contributor early in his NFL career, much like Dre Greenlaw, whom he mirrors in size.
Utah's Karene Reid impresses NFL scouts at Hula Bowl
Strengths:
-2-time team captain
- Diagnoses the play quickly
- Has an ability to slip and shed blockers
- Uses leverage well
- High motor
- Very solid body control
- Quality form tackler especially in tight quarters
Weaknesses:
- Lacks top level coverage ability
- Struggles with larger lineman when they have time
- Runs hard, but quickness and explosiveness are not exceptional
- Some teams might want him to switch positions
NFL Comparison:
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr
Draft Projection:
Early indications would suggest linebacker is not a position expected to see a run until later in the 2nd round, pushing most LBs down the draft board. Anything in the first three rounds would be a lofty expectation. Reid could hear his name called as early as the 4th round, but depending on how the draft falls, round six or seven is not outside the realm of possibility.