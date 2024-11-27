Kyle Whittingham reveals transfer portal strategy for next year
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham outlined an ambitious roster overhaul during his Monday press conference, revealing plans to target 10-15 players in the transfer portal. This strategy aligns with his remarks on his ESPN 700 coaches show last week, where he projected a sweeping transformation of the roster that could bring in 40 to 45 new players for the upcoming season. The overhaul will be a blend of high school recruits, junior college transfers, and transfer portal acquisitions.
Whittingham stressed the importance of being deliberate in the transfer portal, referring to it as a “heavy shopping season.” He emphasized the need to prioritize finding the right fit for the program over rushing decisions, stating, “It’s more important you get the right guy than hurry up and make a quicker decision and maybe not come away with the right guy.”
Kyle Whittingham wasn't aware of future rule changes to fine players
This approach is part of a broader shift in college football, where programs are increasingly adopting professional strategies. Internally, Utah is conducting discussions with players about their future roles and financial agreements within the team. While some players have committed to staying, others are exploring their options, leveraging agents and other professional resources to navigate the landscape. The introduction of general managers to many programs further underscores the professionalization of the sport.
Utah QB Isaac Wilson out for UCF matchup, Luke Bottari to start
Adding financial complexity to the mix is the anticipated revenue-sharing model set to launch next season in the Big 12. Early projections indicate that each school will have $20 million to share with athletes, with football receiving the lion’s share. This additional funding provides a competitive edge for programs like Utah, allowing them to offer robust NIL opportunities and financial incentives to attract top talent from the portal.
Kyle Whittingham's 'Last Dance' can't be scripted this bad at Utah
As the transfer portal window nears, Whittingham’s methodical approach signals Utah’s commitment to competing at the highest level. The next few months will be critical as the Utes aim to capitalize on this new era of college football and secure the pieces necessary to maintain their standing as one of the top programs in the country.