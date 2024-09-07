No. 11 Utah vs. Baylor: How to watch, Game time and TV
No. 11 Utah and Baylor will face off at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a historic game for the Kyle Whittingham's team, as it marks their first-ever conference opponent. However, this non-conference affair was agreed upon before both school were in the Big 12. The Utes are looking to prove themselves against a Baylor team that serves as a significant early test in their conference schedule.
Baylor began the 2024 season with a dominant 45-3 win over Tarleton State, showcasing their ability on both offense and defense. The Bears controlled the game from start to finish, allowing them to rotate players and keep their starters fresh for a more challenging contest against Utah. Quarterback Dequan Finn led the way, completing 14 of 22 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, despite throwing two interceptions. While the mistakes didn’t impact the outcome against Tarleton State, they could prove costly against a much tougher Utah defense.
Utah, on the other hand, also opened their season in commanding fashion, shutting out Southern Utah 49-0. The Utes’ high-powered offense was led by quarterback Cameron Rising, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns. Rising’s favorite target, Dijon Stanley, made a statement with three receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns, averaging an incredible 50 yards per catch. The Utes’ defense looked as formidable as ever, allowing just 150 yards of total offense and maintaining a shutout.
This matchup will serve as a measuring stick for both teams. Baylor will test Utah’s defensive mettle far more than Southern Utah did, while the Utes will look to exploit any mistakes by Finn. Utah enters the game as a 14.5-point favorite, with an over/under set at 55.5 points, according to BetMGM. In their only previous meeting, Utah narrowly defeated Baylor 20-13 last season. Saturday’s game promises to be an exciting chapter in this emerging Big 12 rivalry.
Baylor vs. No. 11 Utah
Saturday, Sept. 7
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (Available on FuboTV)