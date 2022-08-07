Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: August 1 - August 7

The following is a list of the top five Utah Athletics headlines for the week of August 1 - August 7.

5. With Jaren Kump a 'full-go' the offensive line plans to be ready to roll from day one

"[Jaren Kump] is a full go. Offensive line is solid. We've got sixteen guys in camp, actually seventeen. We had one guy get a little injury today but it shouldn't be anything major, more than a week or two. We've got everybody healthy and Jaren looked good today. He'll be lining up at right tackle," Head coach Kyle Whittingham said.

4. Video: Mohamoud Diabate's chemistry and trust is starting to 'come a long way' with the rest of Utah's linebackers

3. Camp Kyle: Morgan Scalley loved the energy he's seen as he evaluated several position groups and newcomers

On day three of Fall Camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley addressed the media, focusing heavily on several position groups and key newcomers.

2. Cameron Rising's arm is 100% and looks bigger than those new helmets

“It feels like it’s back. Last year, I didn’t feel all the way comfortable throwing the deep ball but this year it definitely feels a lot more comfortable getting the ball down field," Rising said.

1. Camp Kyle: Kyle Whittingham says there is 'no weakness in Cam Rising right now'

"Well, He’s one of the hardest workers on the team if not the hardest, which you can talk about it but you've got to be about it. His performances are outstanding, his film study, there is no weakness in Cam Rising right now. He’s doing everything right. Coming off an outstanding year and we are fortunate to have him on our team," Whittingham said.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes