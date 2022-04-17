Top headlines from Utah's 2022 spring camp: Week four

With things winding down after the fourth week of spring camp, Utah Football has a solid understanding of what the team will look like and who its leaders will be for the 2022 season. With notable quotes from head coach Kyle Whittingham, Makai Cope, Solomon Enis, Devin Kaufusi, Lander Barton and coach Chad Bumphis, the 2022 campaign is shaping up to be truly special.

After a year of sitting on the sidelines and learning the program, wide receiver Makai Cope is trying to take his game to the next level and is ready to contribute this fall.

“I definitely took it as a mental note,” Cope said. “All the older guys I look up to, they helped me along the way so I definitely learned a lot from them. Even though I didn’t get my chance last year, it gave me time to build and understand the program better. For this upcoming season, I’m one-hundred percent all go.”

Solomon Enis shared how the wide receiving room is shaping up and while several young guys are attempting to increase their contributions, veteran receiver Jaylen Dixon has his confidence back and is making plays.

“It’s so good to see him out there just doing what he does. Just being the best he can be. Seeing him day in and day out, show up and make plays for this team…every time I see him out there and he makes a big play I just have to smile because he deserves everything that comes his way,” Enis stated.

While every other group seems to be coming along, head coach Kyle Whittingham said that special teams is still a question mark.

"Special teams is still something that, until we get it solidified, its a concern. Like I said about the receivers, there was some concern but last Saturday we put a lot of those to rest with the plays they made. But we've got to go back and do it again this week. It can't be just a one time thing. I think every position group is coming along but the main issue right now is special teams," Whittingham said.

Devin Kaufusi feels as though last season was just a "teaser" and that the Utes are on track for something even more special in 2022.

“(Last year) was a bit of a teaser,” Kaufusi said. “We want to do more and we are picking up right where we left off with our opener against Florida. We are capable of more.”

Lander Barton has been running with the ones during spring camp and while he has every reason to boast, the young freshman has remained humble and hungry, proving every day why he deserves that spot.

“It's been an honor. I didn’t expect to come in right away and start taking one reps. I expected to kind of work my way up through it so it's an honor to do it and I’ve got to play good to keep playing in that spot…I feel like coach [Colton] Swan has put a lot on my plate, trying to test me and get me ready in a fast period of time. So putting me in the one spot has forced me to be able to do that,” Barton explained.

As veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa transitions to a leadership role, the young position group is primarily focused on assignment and technique during spring camp.

“Our goals here is just alignment, assignment and technique. Right now we’ve got a lot of young guys coming in so for these guys to come into this playbook coming from high school or JUCO, not having that mental background of the game…this whole spring ball is just about getting smarter, tougher and faster,” He said.

Devaughn Vele's confidence is sky-high which has helped him make impressive strides since last season and standout during spring ball.

"Confidence, he's very confident, he's seen himself make some plays and he's comfortable. I'm not moving him around as much because it's so easy for guys like him, he knows all three receiver spots… put him at X and let him get comfortable. He's seen himself make some plays and it's been more consistent. He can be that player for us and he's special. He's a 6'5" guy with crazy athleticism, a catch radius that's unbelievable and he can do what we need him to do and it changes the offense," Coach Bumphis said.

