Utah favored over BYU in initial betting lines for Holy War matchup
The stage is set for the next installment of the Holy War rivalry.
In the only ranked contest on the Big 12's Week 8 slate, the Utah football program will travel down to Provo, Utah, to face BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
Despite the Cougars' undefeated record, which was kept intact with a come-from-behind win in double overtime over Arizona, the Utes were listed as 3.5-point favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's initial betting lines for the top-25 matchup.
The Utes, who earned a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after thumping Arizona State to move to 5-1 on the season, will seek their first win over their in-state rivals since 2019 when they go toe-to-toe with the Cougars in the 103rd all-time meeting between the two teams.
BYU escaped last season's head-to-head affair at Rice-Eccles Stadium with a 22-21 win, courtesy of a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds after a controversial penalty against Utah earlier in the drive gave Jake Retzlaff and company a chance to march down the field, drain the clock and set up the game-winning score.
The Utes appeared to hang on for the win after sacking Retzlaff on fourth-and-10 with under 2 minutes to play, but a holding call against Zemaiah Vaughn gave the Cougars new life — much to the displeasure of Utah fans and athletic director Mark Harlan.
"This game was absolutely stolen from us," Harlan said after that game. "We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed."
Both rosters have undergone significant changes since their last meeting; the Utes surrounded dual-threat quarterback and New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier with a new batch of weapons, while the Cougars turned to true freshman Bear Bachmeier to lead the offense from under center.
Through six games, Dampier and Bachmeier helm two of the Big 12's top scoring offenses, with Utah ranking No. 2 in the league (39.5 points per game) followed closely by BYU (37.5 points per game). They're also the conference's top two rushing attacks; the Utes pace all 16 teams with 248.2 yards per game, while the Cougars post 238 yards on the ground per contest.
Defensively, both squads rank top five in the Big 12 in total yards allowed and efficiency.
"Should be a great matchup," Whittingham said of the BYU game. "I would say it's shaping up to be a biggest event in the state of Utah, sporting event [wise], like it is most years."
Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. BYU
Spread:
- Utah: -3.5 (-102)
- BYU: +3.5 (-120)
- Percentage of bets on spread: BYU (66%)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -150
- BYU: +125
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Utah vs. BYU Betting Stats
Utah
- Against the spread overall: 5-1
- Against the spread as favorite: 5-1
- Against the spread as away team: 3-0
- Moneyline: 5-1
- Over-under: 4-2
- Covered spread in seven of last 10 matchups vs. BYU
BYU
- Against the spread overall: 4-2
- Against the spread as home team: 2-1
- Against the spread with equal rest: 0-2
- Moneyline: 6-0
- Over-under: 3-3
- 8-1 straight up in last nine home games
How to Watch Utah vs. BYU
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Game Time: 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium | Provo, Utah
- How to watch (TV): Fox