Utah football 2026 commit receives major boost in class rankings
As the Utah football team looks to keep its momentum rolling through a Week 2 matchup against Cal Poly, two of its commits in the 2026 class have also made strong impressions early on in their respective high school seasons.
At least, according to the latest individual rankings from 247Sports, which were released Thursday. The recruiting site has updated ratings for the top 247 players in the 2026 class, and a pair of Utah pledges have received major boosts after the first few weeks of the season.
Highly-touted offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Obot, who's been committed to the Utes since July, has been upgraded from the No. 89 player in the class to the No. 62 recruit in the nation while holding onto his four-star grade. The 6-foot-5 Fruitland, Idaho, product is also the No. 6 offensive tackle in the class and remains the top-ranked recruit from the state of Idaho — a designation he's had for a majority of his recruitment process.
Obot was Utah's only four-star recruit in its 2026 class before Lone Peak High School (Utah) wide receiver Jaron Pula decided to flip from UCLA to Utah in early July. Jaron made the call alongside his brother, Kennan Pula, giving the Utes quite the tandem at wide receiver for the future.
Since that move, Jaron has settled in nicely at his new home, Lone Peak High School (American Fork, Utah), after spending three years at Timpview High School (Provo, Utah).
In his first game with his new team, Jaron hauled in five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-14 blowout victory for Lone Peak over Crimson Cliffs High School (Washington, Utah) on Aug. 15. He followed up with six receptions for 120 yards and a score the ensuing week against Orem High School, leading Lone Peak to a 34-21 win on Aug. 22.
Pula's hot start to his senior season has catapulted him into the top 247 players in the 2026 class. After previously coming in as the No. 452 player in the country, Jaron's the No. 246 player in the class and the No. 36 wide receiver, and the No. 5 player from the state of Utah.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 24 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 40 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 99 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 76 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 78 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 100 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 96 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 126 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 175 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 125 tight end)
Where does Utah's 2026 recruiting class rank?
Utah's 17-player class checks in as the No. 50-ranked class in the country and No. 11 in the 16-team Big 12 on 247Sports.