Utah football adds commitment to 2026 recruiting class
The Utah football program added to its 2026 recruiting class on Sunday with a commitment from Middletown High School (Ohio) athlete Joseph Ward.
Ward, who received an offer from the Utes in September, announced his pledge after visiting Salt Lake City to check out Saturday's Big 12 matchup between Utah and Arizona State. The 6-foot-3 high school senior has earned a reputation for his quarterback play, though he also has experience playing running back, tight end and wide receiver for Middletown.
That said, it'll be intriguing to see how Ward's collegiate career with the Utes takes off. His dynamic athleticism has been on full display since the start of the 2025 campaign; Ward went 16-for-16 through the air for 238 yards, rushed for 126 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in Middletown's season-opening win over Troy High School (Ohio).
Middletown and Troy came in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association's latest computer rankings of the top schools in the state's Division I Region 2 subsection. The top four seeds in each region receive a first-round bye into the state playoffs.
Including Ward, Utah's 2026 recruiting class includes commitments from 19 players. He was Kyle Whittingham and company's first pledge since they flipped former Washington State commit Hudson Lewis, a three-star prospect out of Timberline High School (Idaho), on Sept. 21.
Ward didn't have a ranking on 247Sports at the time of his commitment, though that could change by the time he arrives on campus in the spring.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 24 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 41 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 100 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 77 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 79 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 101 cornerback)
- Hudson Lewis (three-star, No. 179 wide receiver)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 97 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 132 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 179 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 128 tight end)
- Joseph Ward (NR)
Where does Utah's 2026 recruiting class rank?
Following Ward's commitment, Utah's 19-player class checked in as the No. 42-ranked class in the country and No. 9 in the 16-team Big 12 on 247Sports.